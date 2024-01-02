Reprinted from hartmannreport.com To a large extent, this debate is really meta to a larger debate western civilization has been having since the days of Plato: are leaders made through experience & circumstance, or born to greatness?

Jan 1, 2024

"No great man lives in vain. The history of the world

is but the biography of great men."

Thomas Carlyle

When Donald Trump fails or falls, are there other standing-in-the-wings fascist Republicans capable of taking his place?

This is a subject of considerable debate these days. Some argue that if Trump can just be sidelined say, by being kept off the ballot because he promoted an insurrection then the GOP, lacking a charismatic leader, will revert to a Mitt Romney normalcy. It's a cogitable argument.

Others claim that Trump is a product of the times, and the ground was first plowed by rightwing billionaires who've spent decades (and billions) to convince Americans we shouldn't trust our government. Because of this, they argue, any of the GOP wannabees could easily step into Trump's shoes when he falls.

So, which is it?

