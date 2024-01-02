 
 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/2/24

Does the "Great Man Theory of History" Tell Us Why Trump Should be Removed from the Ballot?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Reprinted from hartmannreport.com To a large extent, this debate is really meta to a larger debate western civilization has been having since the days of Plato: are leaders made through experience & circumstance, or born to greatness?

Thom Hartmann

Jan 1, 2024

223

Does the "Great Man Theory of History" Tell Us Why Trump Should be Removed from the Ballot?

Russian Dolls
Russian Dolls
(Image by Kaptain Kobold from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"No great man lives in vain. The history of the world
is but the biography of great men."
Thomas Carlyle

When Donald Trump fails or falls, are there other standing-in-the-wings fascist Republicans capable of taking his place?

This is a subject of considerable debate these days. Some argue that if Trump can just be sidelined say, by being kept off the ballot because he promoted an insurrection then the GOP, lacking a charismatic leader, will revert to a Mitt Romney normalcy. It's a cogitable argument.

Others claim that Trump is a product of the times, and the ground was first plowed by rightwing billionaires who've spent decades (and billions) to convince Americans we shouldn't trust our government. Because of this, they argue, any of the GOP wannabees could easily step into Trump's shoes when he falls.

So, which is it?

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle
 

