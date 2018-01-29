By Dave Lindorff
The following image,
posted on the anniversary of Trump's inauguration, and the folliowubg comments
were copied verbatim directly from her Facebook page's public
forum . They
suggest that FLOTUS is pretty seriously pissed at The Donald.
First Lady Melania Trump
Melania Trump's official White House Facebook page
(Image by US government) Permission Details DMCA
Konstantine Anthony Thank you for not posting a photo with your soon-to-be ex-husband.
You deserve so much better than him and the American people support you dumping his @$$!
Dee Dee Bronnier I'm not a fan but God woman, you speak 5 languages. You're smart, cunning, and know ALL the secrets -- get your dignity back and leave the pig!!
Dave Ullrich Melania, you know what to do. # DivorceDonnie for cheating on you with # Stormy. Think about your son being raised to be just like daddy. # Cheater
Ricky Lee if she can put up with that piece of sh*t she is an amazing woman"
For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening! (including a lot more fascinating comments!), please go to: www.thiscantbehappening.net/node/3775