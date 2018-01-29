- Advertisement -

By Dave Lindorff

The following image, posted on the anniversary of Trump's inauguration, and the folliowubg comments were copied verbatim directly from her Facebook page's public forum . They suggest that FLOTUS is pretty seriously pissed at The Donald.



First Lady Melania Trump

January 20 at 11:16am

- Advertisement -



Melania Trump's official White House Facebook page

(Image by US government) Permission Details DMCA







- Advertisement -

Konstantine Anthony Thank you for not posting a photo with your soon-to-be ex-husband.

You deserve so much better than him and the American people support you dumping his @$$!

Dee Dee Bronnier I'm not a fan but God woman, you speak 5 languages. You're smart, cunning, and know ALL the secrets -- get your dignity back and leave the pig!!

Dave Ullrich Melania, you know what to do. # DivorceDonnie for cheating on you with # Stormy. Think about your son being raised to be just like daddy. # Cheater

Ricky Lee if she can put up with that piece of sh*t she is an amazing woman"

- Advertisement -

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening! (including a lot more fascinating comments!), please go to: www.thiscantbehappening.net/node/3775