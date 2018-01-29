Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Does Trump ever check his wife's Facebook page? If Her Page is Being Moderated, She's Sending Definitely Pissed Off

By       Message Dave Lindorff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/29/18

Author 63
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)
- Advertisement -

By Dave Lindorff

The following image, posted on the anniversary of Trump's inauguration, and the folliowubg comments were copied verbatim directly from her Facebook page's public forum . They suggest that FLOTUS is pretty seriously pissed at The Donald.

First Lady Melania Trump

January 20 at 11:16am

- Advertisement -
This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I've enjoyed the people I've been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!


Melania Trump's official White House Facebook page
(Image by US government)   Permission   Details   DMCA


- Advertisement -

Konstantine Anthony Thank you for not posting a photo with your soon-to-be ex-husband.

You deserve so much better than him and the American people support you dumping his @$$!

Dee Dee Bronnier I'm not a fan but God woman, you speak 5 languages. You're smart, cunning, and know ALL the secrets -- get your dignity back and leave the pig!!

Dave Ullrich Melania, you know what to do. # DivorceDonnie for cheating on you with # Stormy. Think about your son being raised to be just like daddy. # Cheater

Ricky Lee if she can put up with that piece of sh*t she is an amazing woman"

- Advertisement -

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening! (including a lot more fascinating comments!), please go to: www.thiscantbehappening.net/node/3775

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's Gaza Atrocities Recall America's Atrocities in Vietnam

Supreme Court Junket King Scalia Dies While Vacationing with Wealthy Patrons at Private West Texas Getaway

Something's happening here: Clinton's Crumbling, Bernie's Surging and a 'Political Revolution' May Be in the Offing

Looming climate catastrophe?: A Rapidly Warming Arctic Could Loose a Methane Climate Bomb Causing Extinction in 9 Years

The Case for Impeachment of President Barack Obama

Barack Obama: Manchurian Candidate Version 2.0

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 13 fans, 6 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1343 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I seldom go in for gossip, but this is just too good. I can just see the future headlines in this serial romance, "Melania Dumps the Orange Clown so He Nukes both NK and Iran."

We live in interesting times!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 7:27:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 