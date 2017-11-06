Power of Story
Does Russia Now Have Superior Military Technology?

The Saker
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Read original here

From flickr.com: An F-35B tests flying with missiles. {MID-189228}
An F-35B tests flying with missiles.
(Image by Official U.S. Navy Imagery)   Permission   Details   DMCA

This article was written for the Unz Review

"Do you think his assessment is accurate?" was the subject line of an email I got from a good friend recently. The email referred to the article by Paul Craig Roberts "One Day Tomorrow Won't Arrive" which claimed that "the US military is now second class compared to the Russian military." The article then went on to list a number of Russian weapons systems which were clearly superior to their US counterparts (when those even existed). My reply was short "Basically yes. The USA definitely has the quantitative advantage, but in terms of quality and training, Russia is way ahead. It all depends on on specific scenarios, but yes, PCR is basically spot on."

This email exchange took place after an interesting meeting I had with a very well informed American friend who, in total contrast to PCR, insisted that the USA had total military supremacy over any other country and that the only thing keeping the USA from using this overwhelming military might was that US leaders did not believe in the "brutal, unconstrained, use of force." So what is going on here? Why do otherwise very well informed people have such totally contradictory views?

First, a disclaimer. To speak with any authority on this topic I would have to have access to a lot of classified data both on the US armed forces and on the Russian ones. Alas, I don't. So what follows is entirely based on open/public sources, conversations with some personal contacts mixed in with some, shall we say, educated guesswork. Still, I am confident that what follows is factually correct and logically analyzed.

To sum up the current state of affairs I would say that the fact that the US armed forces are in a grave state of decay is not as amazing by itself as is the fact that this almost impossible to hide fact is almost universally ignored. So let's separate the two into "what happened" and "why nobody seems to be aware of it."

What happened

Let's begin at the beginning: the US armed forces were never the invincible military force the US propaganda (including Hollywood) would have you believe they have been. I looked into the topic of the role of the western Allies in my "Letter to my American friend" and I won't repeat it all here. Let's just say that the biggest advantage the USA had over everybody else during WWII is a completely untouched industrial base which made it possible to produce fantastic numbers of weapon systems and equipment in close to ideal conditions. Some, shall we kindly say, "patriotic" US Americans have interpreted that as a sign of the "vigor" and "superiority" of the Capitalist economic organization while, in reality, this simply was a direct result of the fact that the USA was protected by two huge oceans (the Soviets, in contrast, had to move their entire industrial base to the Urals and beyond, as for the Germans, they had to produce under a relentless bombing campaign). The bottom line was this: US forces were better equipped (quantitatively and, sometimes, even qualitatively) than the others and they could muster firepower in amounts difficult to achieve for their enemies. And, yes, this did give a strong advantage to US forces, but hardly made them in any way "better" by themselves.

After WWII the USA was the only major industrialized country on the planet whose industry had not been blown to smithereens and for the next couple of decades the USA enjoyed a situation to quasi total monopoly. That, again, hugely benefited the US armed forces but it soon became clear that in Korea and Vietnam that advantage, while real, did not necessarily result in any US victory. Following Vietnam, US politicians basically limited their aggression to much smaller countries who had no chance at all to meaningfully resist, nevermind prevail. If we look at the list of US military aggressions after Vietnam (see here or here) we can clearly see that the US military specialized in attacking defenseless countries.

Then came the collapse of the Soviet Union, the first Gulf War and the Global War on Terror when US politicians clearly believed in their own propaganda about being the "sole superpower" or a "hyperpower" and they engaged in potentially much more complex military attacks including the full-scale invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq. These wars will go down in history as case studies of what happens when politicians believe their own propaganda. While Dubya declared victory as soon as the invasion was completed, it soon became clear to everybody that this war was a disaster from which the USA has proved completely unable to extricate themselves (even the Soviets connected the dots and withdrew from Afghanistan faster than the US Americans!). So what does all this tell us about the US armed forces: (in no special order)

  1. They are big, way bigger than any other
  2. They have unmatched (worldwide) power projection (mobility) capabilities
  3. They are high-tech heavy, which gives them a big advantage in some type of conflicts
  4. They have the means (nukes) to wipe-off any country off the face of the earth
  5. They control the oceans and strategic chokepoints

Is that enough to win a war?

Actually, no, it is not. All it takes to nullify these advantages is an enemy who is aware of them and who refuses to fight what I call the "American type of war" (on this concept, see here). The recent wars in Lebanon, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq have clearly shown that well-adapted tactics mostly deny the US armed forces the advantages listed above or, at the very least, make them irrelevant.

If we accept Clausewitz's thesis that "war is the continuation of politics by other means" then it becomes clear that the US has not won a real war in a long long time and that the list of countries willing to openly defy Uncle Sam is steadily growing (and now includes not only Iran and the DPRK, but also Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Venezuela and even Russia and China). This means that there is an emerging consensus among the countries which the USA tries to threaten and bully into submission that for all the threats and propaganda the USA is not nearly as formidable enemy as some would have you believe.

Why nobody seems to be aware of it

The paradoxical thing is that while this is clearly well understood in the countries which the USA is currently trying to threaten and bully into submission, this is also completely ignored and overlooked inside the United States themselves. Most Americans, including very well informed ones, sincerely believe that their armed forces are "second to none" and that the USA could crush any enemy which would dare disobey or otherwise defy the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Typically, when presented with evidence that the USAF, USN and NATO could not even defeat the Serbian Army Corps in Kosovo or that in Afghanistan the US military performance is very substantially inferior to what the 40th Soviet Army achieved (with mostly conscripts!), my interlocutors always reply the same thing: "yeah, maybe, but if we wanted we could nuke them!" This is both true and false. Potential nuclear target countries for the USA can be subdivided into three categories:

http://thesaker.is

The Saker publishes a news and opinion site, thesaker.is

He remains anonymous, but offers this information about himself:

"My life has been one of ups and downs.  Early on, after a pretty nasty childhood, it went up, rather rapidly.  Then came the "fall from (pseudo-) grace" and I lost my career.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1606 comments


  New Content

Our (USA) enemies have an additional advantage in that our people have been brainwashed to believe war means we merely kick some ass and move on.

Thus, the reality of even a limited attack (nuclear) on our shores would be devastating.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 5:05:07 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Editor
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009)


  New Content

The author (The Saker) is anonymous. I wonder if he's Paul Craig Roberts. The talk about Marxism and Hegelian dialectics sounds like b.s. to me. But the description of the corruption of the U.S. military seems correct.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 7:03:14 PM

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 7:03:14 PM

Indent
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content
He's no longer anonymous. His name is Andrei Raevsky.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 7:19:58 PM

Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content
I read a bit on his blog, and his About Saker entry plus this article make a plausible case he is a Swiss former military analyst of Swiss and Russian parents. I find Paul Craig Roberts to out of his depth from time to time, and his no comments policy leads me to suspect he may be sensitive to the fact that some readers find some of his writings ridiculous, especially when he strays outside his professional expertse.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 9:12:41 PM

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 9:12:41 PM

Indent
Eddy Schmid

Author 638

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content
Don, may I suggest you do some work with your fingers to get the full background on THE SAKER, without that, posting a comment like you have sounds quiet silly. IMHO.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 4:06:52 AM

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 4:06:52 AM

Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


  New Content

Just finished John Michael Greer's novel "Twilight's Last Gleaming", largely on a recommendation from The Saker. The arc of the story wherein the overreaching US military gets its clock cleaned, leading to an existential crisis for the United States, is entirely plausible. Some of the details are more believable than others. High on the scale of believably is the US' reliance on technology, which turns out to be inferior to its enemy's due to the corrupt relationship between the politicians and military contractors. I find it interesting, though, that another theme in the narrative is covert propaganda by a certain foreign power used to sew division along the fault lines of US politics, something which both The Saker and PCR want to relegate purely to the realm of fiction.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 7:05:38 PM

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 7:05:38 PM

Indent
Eddy Schmid

Author 638

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

As a Vietnam Veteran myself, (68-69) I saw at first hand the technology the U.S. claims is superior and relies on so heavily to achieve it's ends, the infrared sniffers that were coming on line to discover how many humans were hiding in the jungle, then bomb the crap out of it, never distinguishing whether there actually were humans giving off the heat. Could have been a small herd of elephants for all they knew.

And of course, when the weather gets too much, such technology stays on the ground, as do the bombers too. Yet the little enemy, without such technology and wearing flip flops made from car tires, still pounded the jungle trails keeping up the resupply with two mortar rounds per person, on their backs still slugged their way thru the mud. How about the super dooper U.S. tanks, bogged to the running boards, immobile until the dry came around ????

Did the learn anything from these events ??? NO !

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 4:14:36 AM

Eighthman

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


  New Content
I take note of recent Pentagon warnings that it could take a huge ground invasion to completely overcome and disarm NK. Will anyone in Congress wake up if the US can't afford any more wars? Because opponents would make it too costly?

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 9:39:43 PM

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 9:39:43 PM

Indent
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Reply to Eighthman:   New Content

Is there a good reason the US can't just stop playing war games on NK's border as requested, and simply leave that country alone to its misery?

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 3:10:39 AM

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 3:10:39 AM

IndentIndent
Eddy Schmid

Author 638

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

Of course there's a reason. Take a good look at a World map, take good note which countries share borders with N.K. therein lies the answer to your question. The only thing separating S.K. (and U.S. military bases ) from those borders is N.K.

Take away N.K. and the good old U.S. of A. can them move it's military machine right onto those borders, just as they have done in Europe.

That's the whole objective to these attacks against N.K.

The people are of no consequence.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 4:52:55 AM

Indent
Eddy Schmid

Author 638

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to Eighthman:   New Content

More importantly, from where is the Pentagon going to obtain the numbers it would require for such an ILLEGAL invasion ??? From my understanding of events, the U.S. military simply does not have sufficient numbers to sustain such an invasion.

Are they going to contract it out to mercenaries ??? L.O.L.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 4:47:49 AM

Are they going to contract it out to mercenaries ??? L.O.L.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 4:47:49 AM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


  New Content

I don't agree that the US or any other country needs nuclear weapons for its national security. The longer they exist, the more likely they will be used intentionally or be set off by accident which has happened at least 20 times that we know of.

On July 7 of this year, 122 countries signed The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons which makes it illegal for those countries that sign and ratify the treaty to agree to not possess, or use nuclear weapons, nor to develop, threaten their use or allow nuclear weapons to be deployed on their territory.

The world is tired of living under the constant terror that these weapons engender. No human should wield that kind of power over all life on the planet. It's time for them to go.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 12:57:30 AM

Indent
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

"The world is tired of living under the constant terror that these weapons engender."

So True, it hurts.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 3:05:55 AM

Indent
Eddy Schmid

Author 638

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Lois, I am quiet amused by the reference to " makes it illegal for those countries that sign and ratify the treaty to agree to not possess, or use nuclear weapons, nor to develop, threaten their use or allow nuclear weapons to be deployed on their territory."

In fact if you have so much faith and belief in such Conventions or Agreements, you need to provide us, with the mechanisms intended to IMPOSE such rulings against offenders.

The U.S. is also, signatory to many such agreements and conventions, yet it seems to be able to flout any and everyone, when it suits them without any repercussion whatever.

May I remind you, the U.S. IS acting ILLEGALLY by waging war against people's that have done no wrong to the U.S. The U.S. is assassinating people on a daily basis, ILLEGALLY without due recourse to said International Law, and even it's own laws.

So, again, whats the point of signing such documents when they are so easily and readily ignored at will ???????????

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 5:01:41 AM

IndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Reply to Eddy Schmid:   New Content

This is going to be a bottom up campaign that will take years to accomplish. Divestment is one method of weakening the system that keeps these terror weapons on hair trigger alert. This movement is just getting under way. Dismiss it if you like. Do you have any better ideas? What are YOU doing to make the world safer?

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 9:56:51 PM

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 9:56:51 PM

