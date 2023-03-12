Does America Die Gradually, Then Suddenly?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com January 6th was a rehearsal; they're now planning 2024. Coups quietly build to an explosive tipping point, then suddenly appear as a fait accompli"

In 1926 Ernest Hemmingway published his novel The Sun Also Rises, which has this extraordinary bit of dialogue about how change happens in most aspects of life "" and how governments rise and fall.

"How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asked.

"Two ways," Mike said. "Gradually and then suddenly."

"What brought it on?"

"Friends," said Mike. "I had a lot of friends. False friends."

For some unfathomable reason, Democrats insist on calling their Republican colleagues their "friends." They are not friends.

With few exceptions, they are systematically destroying American democracy with the clear objective of replacing it with strongman authoritarianism, a new and American version of what Benito Mussolini called fascism.

Right now they're moving gradually:

"" Infiltrating police departments and the enlisted ranks of the military

"" Taking over school boards and local boards of elections

"" Firing principals and teachers who defend multiracial, multicultural democracy while banning books that contain such "dangerous" ideas

"" Demonizing queer people and outlawing drag shows

"" Working with Tucker Carlson and Fox "News" to completely rewrite the history of January 6th

"" Gerrymandering states so regardless of how people vote, Republicans control the levers of power

"" Changing election laws so they can both make it harder for city-dwellers to vote and to ignore and then change the outcomes of elections they don't like

"" Building media structures that will support the authoritarian takeover when it happens

"" Organizing armed paramilitary militias, with back-channel connections to local police

