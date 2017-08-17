Power of Story
General News

Do you know what "unsustainable" means? If not, it's costing you money.

opednews.com

It takes only two things to keep people in chains: The ignorance of the oppressed and the treachery of their leaders.
""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""

Image result for big lie
Image result for big lie
(Image by Unknown)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The CRFB makes the Lie simple and big and tells it often

The word "unsustainable" is a favorite among federal debt fear-mongers. They use it all the time. It is a lie, a Big Lie. It is the biggest lie in all of economics.

Do you know what it supposedly means regarding the federal debt? Specifically, what aspect of the federal debt do they claim can't be sustained?

While you think about that, read this Email I received from my favorite debt fear-mongers: The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB)

Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB)

We Must Increase the Statutory Debt Limit and Take Action to Deal with the Debt
August 2, 2017
For Immediate Release
The United States government is quickly approaching the deadline for raising the debt ceiling. Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, released the following statement:

The United States faces two major debt challenges: one urgent and acute, the other gradual and long-term but still pernicious. Without a prompt increase in the debt limit, policymakers would threaten default on America's obligations and could even spark a global economic crisis.

Correct. The day the United States stops paying its bills is the day the world's economy collapses, making the "Great Recession" of 2008 look like a picnic.

So why does Congress threaten us with it? In fact, why is there a debt ceiling at all?

Federal "debt" is not like personal debt. When you "lend" to the federal government, you tell your local bank to transfer your dollars from your checking account and deposit your dollars into your Treasury Security Account at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB).

That is the way you buy a T-bill, T-note, or T-bond, which together make up the federal "debt." You simply transfer your dollars from one of your bank accounts to another one of your accounts at another bank, the FRB.

The dollars are still yours. They just have been moved from one of your accounts to another of your accounts.

Thus, the so-called federal "debt" is nothing other than the total of those deposits in Treasury security accounts at the world's safest bank, the Federal Reserve Bank.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Monetary-Cures-Inc/1933046874

Retired ('92)after working for every Administration since Truman, with the exception of the last 3 administrations.
 

Robert Bostick

The U.S. has an overabundance of FISCAL POLICY ILLITERATES (FPI) ... those who don't take the time to understand the simple operations of their government's system for paying its bills and how that process benefits all Americans. For too long the 1% have frightened Americans into believing, in their heart of hearts, that Federal debt is a "bad" and that deficit spending needs to be avoided at all costs to reduce the financial burden on our grandchildren.

R.M. Mitchell's article thoroughly rebuts the 1%'s incessant screeds that Federal debt is unsustainable. What the folks at CRFB and other fear-mongering organizations funded by Pete Peterson and his ilk will not tell you is that Federal government spending like all spending becomes someone's income and some of that income can be used to purchase Treasury securities which are savings instruments, not debt instruments.

This is the season for the annual scrum over the debt ceiling, an obsolete and harmful barnacle from the gold standard era abandoned in 1971. Do not support that which will impoverish you. We've already incurred obligations which must be paid. The debt ceiling constrains making those payments. It is indisputable that the Federal government never needs to tax or borrow to spend since abandoning the gold standard, there is no financial cost to citizens in raising or eliminating the debt ceiling.

1. click here

2. click here

Don't be an FPI, join the post gold standard world and embrace modern money operations.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 17, 2017 at 6:37:42 PM

Author 0
