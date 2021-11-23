"Do we want our lives run by corporations with the power to deny us healthcare?"

This question is posed by Dr. Bob Gill, in response to the UK's most recent (and overt) attempt to kill the National Health Service (NHS), this time by handing it directly to U.S. corporations, to run for THEIR fun-and-profit.

The really interesting part of this is that we in the Land of the Free can't even ask this question, because our healthcare--at least to the extent that we can't do it entirely on our own--is completely at the mercy of private corporations which will cheerfully kill us if that's what's profitable to them, as Michael Moore's SICKO pointed out so many years ago.

.bitchute.com/video/gaUXhLk4xryI/ (7:14)