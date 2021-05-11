 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Do not miss the writing on the wall: Managing asthma well is key to living life normally

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 91838
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
Shobha Shukla - CNS

Managing asthma well is important cog in the wheel to live life normally
Managing asthma well is important cog in the wheel to live life normally
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

If essential and lifesaving medicines and proper care are available, accessible and affordable for all people with asthma, they can manage their asthma properly and lead a normal life. On this year's World Asthma Day, Dr Guy Marks, Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of New South Wales (UNSW) Australia and President of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union) reminded us that even as asthma continues to be the most common chronic illness in children globally, it affects adults as well.

"Four million people have asthma globally - this global burden is only slightly decreasing with time. The international study on asthma and allergies in adolescent children (13-14 years old) shows a high prevalence of asthma in many parts of the Asia Pacific region where more than 1 in 5 children have symptoms of asthma. Asthma affects people of all ages and in all parts of the world - in high as well as in low- and middle-income countries. But while the risk of dying from asthma is extremely low in high income countries, the risk is remarkably high in low- and middle-income countries. In fact, 50% of all deaths due to asthma occur in India (5 lakh deaths every year in India)", said Dr Marks.

Dr Guy Marks alerted that "access to affordable and quality-assured medicines for asthma, access to acute care and the high risk posed by air pollution remain a challenge in low- and middle-income countries. Lack of access to inhaled steroids is an especially important factor for high morbidity and mortality and high number of asthma attacks in these nations. Affordability is a major barrier to access to right asthma medication."

"An important part of managing asthma and stopping deaths from it is getting access to effective treatment. The right quality assured medicine should be prescribed by the treating doctor, should be available at the right time and should be affordable to the patient. Many poor-quality medicines are also available which should not be used. More importantly, because a lot of asthma medicines are taken by inhalation, children and adults with asthma need to know how to use these devices", he said.

Dr Surya Kant, Past President of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology; and Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, King George's Medical University (KGMU) said: "People who have uncontrolled asthma have higher risk of developing Covid-19 infection with increased severity of the disease, hospitalisation and premature mortality. That is why I appeal to all those who have asthma to strictly follow their asthma management and treatment and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Regular inhalation therapy, proper use of mask and Covid vaccination are important means to prevent asthma exacerbations and Covid-19."

Dr Surya Kant, who is also the nodal officer of KGMU Covid-19 response, and among the brand ambassadors for National Health Mission Covid vaccination rollout added: "Tobacco smoking can increase the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection up to 2.5 times. Those TB patients who have patches in lungs also have higher risk of getting infected. People with uncontrolled asthma, TB (current patients or those who had TB earlier, but chest X-Ray shows lung patches) and those who use tobacco have higher risk of Covid-19 and serious outcomes."

Why are asthma related deaths high in low- and middle-income countries?

Dr Guy Marks and Dr Surya Kant both highlight the avoidable reasons for alarmingly high deaths in low- and middle-income countries, including India:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

Nepal leading tobacco control in South Asia: Will it spiral domino effect on other nations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 