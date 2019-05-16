Do Subpoenas Need a Legislative Purpose?



Impeachment March

(Image by IndivisibleSF) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

It seems that the White House is rejecting subpoenas from House Committees because of lack of legislative intent. This might be the answer:

If this position is still resisted by the White House, the next step might be to start legal procedures to pass:

The hope is that the current Senate will pass this Law with such an overwhelming majority as to withstand an expected presidential veto.

- Advertisement -

These legislative operations might take a long time. If the need is to achieve control over the operations of this White House at the earliest possible moment, then the two measures I have advocated for in my op-ed piece of April 27 might well be considered. The two measures are:

It is clear that three outstanding threats justify the urgency with which these suggestions ought to be pursued: 1. The daily deterioration of our internal political processes; 2. The threat of an unnecessary war with Iran; and 3. The ongoing threat to the integrity of our next presidential elections created by the unchecked cyber-attacks pursued by the foreign power of Russia.

Carmine Gorga, PhD, a former Fulbright Scholar, is president of The Somist Institute.