Do Not Pass Go

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Go directly to jail. You are familiar with the board game. However, we are not talking about a board game. The four Trumpers already "invited" to testify to Congress are in varying stages of refusal, with possible eventual jail time awaiting those refusals.

Unfortunately, there is nothing "direct" about these folks going to jail. If it does happen it will take some time. Judicial processes being what they are, time would be a factor here even if it weren't for the upcoming elections. And time is, as always, part of the strategy employed by DJT. Manufacture irregularities and claim widespread fraud. Become the victim. Proclaim yourself the hero. Then when legal challenges emerge, use the slow pace of the judicial process to run out the clock. Do whatever you can do to obstruct the process. Basically, it is foot dragging taken to a whole new level.

Donnie's cronies and stooges have learned these lessons well. Tie it up in the courts. Regain Republican control of Congress and make the whole thing just disappear. The trouble is, for the cronies and stooges, it won't just disappear.

Steve Bannon is so far the only subpoena recipient to blatantly refuse, so his is the first case to get a recommendation for a Contempt of Congress charge. The three others seem to be playing a slightly different game. They appear to be delaying the process in another manner, seeming to be willing to cooperate just a little. It is probably just another delaying tactic, but who knows? Still, they (and their lawyers) can plainly see what the road ahead for them is going to look like if and when their game includes a refusal to submit documents or come in for a deposition. Regardless of their choice of tactics, if they ultimately refuse, contempt charges are in order, and jail time could be the outcome. My guess is they are not too fond of that idea.

Whatever the investigation yields, ultimately jail time is a possibility if you simply tell Congress to buzz off. Contempt of Congress doesn't just go away if and when Republicans resume control of Congress. The wheels of justice may grind slowly, but no amount of obstruction is going to stop them entirely. At least for these four guys, how far out on that limb they are comfortable crawling is the key question. But aside from their personal concerns, what does it all mean for the investigation? I don't think it means that much.

Steve Bannon's January 5 podcasts are known to have contained some very interesting language. In them he blurted out the following:

"You made this happen and tomorrow it's game day. So strap in. Let's get ready."

"All hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

"It's all converging, and now we're on the point of attack tomorrow."

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including an autobiography and the editing of a California Gold
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dan Cooper

Republicans hope to obstruct and run out the clock, but that may not be working out all that well. The Select Committee already has a lot -- maybe all they really need. And in another case, Trump has already had to testify under oath. Boy, howdy, that must have been a hoot....

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021 at 11:22:32 PM

