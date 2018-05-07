Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)
OpEdNews Op Eds

Do Americans Want To Die For Israel?

By       Message Paul Craig Roberts       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/7/18

Author 12495
Become a Fan
  (408 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

From commons.wikimedia.org: U.S. and Israel {MID-291384}
U.S. and Israel
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Only a few days remain before Trump announces whether he is pulling the US out of the multi-nation agreement with Iran. Iran has kept the agreement.

Even Washington's vassals -- UK, France, Germany -- have announced that they are sticking with the agreement.

So where is the pressure on Trump coming from to destroy the carefully negotiated agreement in which Iran agreed to forgo development of nuclear weapons?

- Advertisement -

It comes from Israel and Israel's American Fifth Column -- the neoconservatives.

Israel is the reason for Washington's hostility toward Syria and Iran. Israel has twice tried to occupy southern Lebanon, which Israel covets for its water resources, and twice Israel was driven out by the Hezbollah militia.

Hezbollah is supplied by Syria and Iran. If Israel succeeds in using the US military to destabilize Syria and Iran, Hezbollah would be cut off from supplies, and Israel could succeed in its invasion of southern Lebanon.

- Advertisement -

That is what all the lies told about Iran are about. By creating a bogeyman out of Iran, Israel can build up the American public's support for US military action against Iran.

The Saker says that "Americans should ask themselves -- Do I want to die for Israel?"

Do you?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.