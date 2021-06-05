 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 6/5/21

Divide And Brainwash: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 509347
Message Caitlin Johnstone
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

Pentagon
Pentagon
(Image by gregwest98 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Listen to a reading of this article

In 2016 the most corrupt and murderous government on earth dealt with public discontent by selling a sociopathic billionaire as the anti-establishment presidential candidate, then in 2020 sold a lifelong empire lackey as the revolutionary people's uprising against that candidate.

"You want a revolution? Here. Here's a revolution for you to have. There. Done. Glad you got that out of your system."

- Set up an imperialist oligarchy which rules as tyrannically as any monarch.

- Remain hidden and unaccountable.

- Propagandize people into thinking they're free.

- Whenever there's unrest due to systemic injustices, let them elect one of your employees who promises to change things.

The imperialist oligarchy deliberately keeps the public poor, busy and confused, and then directs their resulting anger toward Russia, China, immigrants, and people from the other political party. Our anger at each other protects them from our anger landing where it belongs.

Propagandists know you don't need to give the average person factual reasons to believe something. You don't even need to give them financial reasons. All you need is to make sure your claim validates their current worldview. Rigidly-held belief structures facilitate propaganda.

Americans will happily give Israel billions of dollars a year to murder Palestinian civilians and then brush off a panhandler on the street because he might spend the money on booze.

Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Blair Gelbond

Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Caitlin,

Speaking of extraterrestrials and our beleaguered world - if interested, see Barbara Marciniak's book, Path of Empowerment. And paradigmresearchgroup.org.


Submitted on Sunday, Jun 6, 2021 at 1:23:49 PM

Author 0
Terra Lowe

Author 520265
(Member since Feb 20, 2021)
Poorly written. Propaganda. So called leftists are not the same as the racists she labels the right. Pandering goulash written on a napkin. Get a real job, little two faced propagandist

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 6, 2021 at 3:22:29 PM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
Definition of a liberal: "those who just want the empire to act a bit more cosmetically nice"! They actually believe that Biden is the second coming of FDR and the Antitrump.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 6, 2021 at 3:31:10 PM

Author 0
Terra Lowe

Author 520265
(Member since Feb 20, 2021)
Submitted on Sunday, Jun 6, 2021 at 4:41:08 PM

Author 0
Terra Lowe

Author 520265
(Member since Feb 20, 2021)
Biden is terrible. I stayed in the Ukraine, after Chernobyl. It is collapsing . Many sick people. The same is happening in Japan since Fukushima. The right are mostly racist Mad-dogs. That won't fly in any coalition. Liberals are not leftists. They are centrists and irrational neoliberals. It will take something like what happened in China or germany, to nationalize banks and, form a new economy not based on financialization, to change things. Something planned and, with a concerted mandate. A concensus of change w a coalition and hopefully not any bloodshed. The problem is, how fragile and tenuous the USA is. Many reactors, are on the verge of failure in the USA. When they go, it will be a full-blown extinction event. I saw half a town, in a usa nuke sacrifice zone, die of cancer. Japan and the Ukraine are collapsing from the health costs of cancer, birth defects, other health problems from the ongoing extreme nuclear catastrophes, that occured there . The USA is very close to that . The landscape is not cut and dry or black and white. It's a slippery slope with, three, or 4 interconnected crossroads, w the possibilities, of multiple deadly outcomes possible. 1. The crossroads of climate-change, industrial and nuclear poisoning, 2. politics, Banning started this nihilistic early road to extinction .So far little to no rational leadership w this variable 3.Infrastructure problems collapsing societal cohesion. There probably will be a reactor meltdown. Some of the ignorant right will disconnect from their Dunning-Kruger effect of the ignoramuses and manipulators. Maybe a coalition is possible, to help stop the ongoing fatal radioculide dementias and poisonings. The march to nuclear war and Oblivion. 4. The march into complete societal economic and environmental breakdown Will occur if there is extreme civil unrest and people become too crazy and unhealthy

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 6, 2021 at 4:56:06 PM

Author 0
