Divide And Brainwash: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

In 2016 the most corrupt and murderous government on earth dealt with public discontent by selling a sociopathic billionaire as the anti-establishment presidential candidate, then in 2020 sold a lifelong empire lackey as the revolutionary people's uprising against that candidate.

"You want a revolution? Here. Here's a revolution for you to have. There. Done. Glad you got that out of your system."

- Set up an imperialist oligarchy which rules as tyrannically as any monarch.

- Remain hidden and unaccountable.

- Propagandize people into thinking they're free.

- Whenever there's unrest due to systemic injustices, let them elect one of your employees who promises to change things.

The imperialist oligarchy deliberately keeps the public poor, busy and confused, and then directs their resulting anger toward Russia, China, immigrants, and people from the other political party. Our anger at each other protects them from our anger landing where it belongs.

Propagandists know you don't need to give the average person factual reasons to believe something. You don't even need to give them financial reasons. All you need is to make sure your claim validates their current worldview. Rigidly-held belief structures facilitate propaganda.

Americans will happily give Israel billions of dollars a year to murder Palestinian civilians and then brush off a panhandler on the street because he might spend the money on booze.

