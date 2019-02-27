 
 
Ditch Mitch's Big News: House votes to overturn Donald Trump's national emergency declaration

By Stephen Fox

The Trump Presidency: More states join lawsuits on border wall order Around 60 organisations across the United States have now joined the 16 states who are taking Donald Trump to court to try to overturn his declaration of a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TRT World)   Details   DMCA


(This is big news on many news venues, and will be even more in many newspapers headlines tomorrow, Wednesday, but I thought OEN readers would enjoy the take on it from the Ditch Mitch movement directly, and some commentators are say that they doubt Mitch will use his "political capital" to fight this off in the Senate; it will be close but I think for many good reasons, we will prevail~~~~~>

Moments ago, the House of Representatives passed a bill to overturn Donald Trump's "national emergency" declaration. Now the bill heads to the Senate where the law requires that Mitch McConnell must hold a vote on the bill within 18 days.

Mitch McConnell had originally warned Trump against declaring a national emergency, telling him that it would result in a disapproval vote from the House and Senate and force him to issue the first veto of his presidency. But when push came to shove, Mitch McConnell instead took to the Senate floor earlier this month to announce that he would "support the national emergency declaration" in a stunning about-face.

Donald Trump declared a fake "emergency" solely so that he could use taxpayer money for his ridiculous wall that Congress did not appropriate for his ridiculous wall. In doing so, he is blatantly violating our constitution and trying to usurp Congress' power of the purse and Mitch McConnell is once again playing Enabler-in-Chief and allowing Trump to erode the very fabric of our democracy.

Mitch McConnell swore an oath when he became a senator to "defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." But with the House bill to overturn Trump's emergency declaration now headed to the Senate for a required vote, don't expect Mitch to simply roll over and allow it to be passed.

This is the man who said his singular mission was to make President Obama a one-term president. Who says we need to cut Social Security and Medicare because of the national debt when he's in the minority party, and then explodes the deficit to give tax cuts to the wealthy when he's in power. Who held open a Supreme Court seat for over a year simply to ensure another ultra-right-wing justice would sit on the Court for decades to come.

Just like the man sitting in the White House, Mitch McConnell has no ideology or ideals beyond winning, and he will trample all over our political institutions and norms to get what he wants. Mitch will fight this bipartisan bill to protect our constitution against Donald Trump with every trick he can think of no matter the cost.

But enough is enough. For too long, McConnell has wielded unfettered power and put personal gain and partisan politics before country. Next year, Mitch is up for re-election, and we are determined to hold him accountable, support his Democratic opponent, and send him packing.

That's why we created Ditch Mitch, a new and completely grassroots organization solely dedicated to defeating Mitch McConnell in 2020.

We've set a goal of raising another $20,200 this week to take on Mitch, but right now we're still $12,983 short. We're planning to put up billboards, run TV and digital ads, mobilize volunteers and voters, and run a full-scale campaign to defeat McConnell, but if we're going to have the resources to do it, we're counting on you. Will you join us and send a message to Mitch McConnell?

Already nearly 12,000 grassroots donors have chipped in, and we are building a grassroots movement to take on Mitch McConnell and win. Can we count on you to make your first contribution right now of whatever amount you can afford to help us hit our goal and Ditch Mitch? Every dollar will go directly to our efforts to ensure that Mitch McConnell never wins another election ever again.

Ready to not, Mitch. The grassroots are coming for you, and no amount of corporate and special interest money is going to save you.

Thank you for helping us to continue to build the grassroots movement that will defeat McConnell in 2020,

The Ditch Fund

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

Stephen Fox

Pretty catchy name, isn't it? DITCH MITCH. I always like viable political strategies expressed in rhymes or with alliteration, like I Like Ike, or Tippecanoe and Tyler Too.


This one has some potency nationally, but seems not that any Kentuckians have heard of it yet. Not to fret: there will be time....


Of course, as you can see in the video below from his press converence today, that he won't state his support too strongly, and that is a sign that even the Republican votes are just not going to be there....He was willing to go all out for Kavanaugh, but not for this wall as an emergency measure....



Mitch McConnell Press Conference 2/26/19 Trump's National Emergency Is Legal Senate Republican Leadership News Conference Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declines to say if President Trump's national emergency declaration ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: LIVE ON-AIR NEWS) Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 at 5:42:41 PM

