Ditch MItch Releases Startling Credible Poll Results on the 2020Kentucky Senate Race

The shift in polling numbers from the last go around seem to clearly collaborate that all of his antics in the guise of "Majority Leadership" which are but in fact no more than corporate manipulation, obstructionism to keep the Billionaires happy, the destructive and disastrous government shutdown, and his tactics with judicial appointments~~~that all of these have combined to rankle his loyal (and maybe not so loyal?) supporters in Kentucky.

Like the conventional political "wisdom" that seems to impale almost all of us some of time, I had always assumed that the Majority Leader in the Senate was electorally impregnable. (That would be also to forget Tom Daschle taking a beating when he was Senate Majority Leader and losing to the Republican)

Mitch has been so audacious in his support of Trump's agenda and Trump's judicial appointments, I just subconsciously assumed that he must truly have an unassailable position in his Kentucky electorate. But nothing in modern politics is unassailable and impregnable, is it?

I started getting emails from a group called Ditch Mitch, full of pithy slogans and clever tactical maneuvers, but today, when I saw the newly released Public Policy Polling about Mitch in Kentucky in 2020, I am taking this far more seriously. I haven't yet been able to precisely determine who started the effort, but will update when I do so.

Ditch Mitch released a new poll conducted by Public Policy Polling in McConnell's 2020 Senate race. The poll shows that Mitch McConnell is deeply unpopular in Kentucky.

When we asked about Mitch McConnell's job performance, 33% of Kentucky voters said they approved compared to 56% who said they disapproved. His approval numbers are underwater, which is what pollsters call a net approval rating of -23%. Compare these numbers to where Mitch McConnell was in 2013 before his last reelection in 2014; his net approvals were negative 3% Mitch has become much more unpopular over the last several years.

We asked whether or not voters thought Mitch McConnell deserved to be reelected. Similar to his job performance numbers, even worse for McConnell, only 32% said they thought Mitch deserved to be re-elected, compared to 61% who said it is time for someone new.

Easy to look at these numbers and say, "Yes, but Donald Trump won Kentucky by 30% in 2016. A Democrat can't win in Kentucky." We dug into the data, we found more trouble for Mitch. Among people who voted for Trump, 36% disapprove of McConnell and 40% think it's time for someone new. People who voted for Mitch in 2014 have soured on him: 30% of his own voters now disapprove and 32% say it's time for someone new.

McConnell is not popular in Kentucky, even among his Republican and Trump base; there is a clear path to defeat him in 2020.

Now, the bad news: Despite how unpopular Mitch McConnell is in Kentucky, he holds a narrow 3 point lead over a potential Democratic challenger.

When we asked, "If the election for US Senate were held today, would you vote for Republican Mitch McConnell, or his Democratic opponent?," 45% said they would vote for McConnell, 42% for his Democratic opponent, and 12% were not sure.

Trump voters who, despite not liking Mitch, would vote for him if the election were today. Mitch still has a lead.

This is why we created Ditch Mitch, why we're building a grassroots movement dedicated to take him on and defeat him next November. If we can convince even just half of the undecided voters to support Mitch's Democratic opponent, we'll be within striking distance; if we register enough voters and show a fraction of the Republicans who don't like McConnell why they should Ditch Mitch, we'll win.

We are taking on a behemoth; already, Mitch McConnell's team is scrambling to discredit our poll to reporters. But the numbers are sound; Public Policy Polling who conducted the poll is one of the most reputable polling firms in the country. The fact that they are so scared of the numbers gives confidence that they know the polling shows Mitch is vulnerable.

We can defeat Mitch McConnell; we have a game plan, we know who to target, and now all we need is resources to support his future Democratic opponent and fight back against Mitch's corporate war chest.

 

What do you think? Is Mitch vulnerable? Here is Schumer's blunt challenge to Mitch on Climate Change:

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 6:29:01 PM

