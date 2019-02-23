Ditch MItch Releases Startling Credible Poll Results on the 2020Kentucky Senate Race



McConnell Boxes In Democrats by Forcing 'Green New Deal' Vote Please Help Me To 1000000 Sub : Youtubers Facts Tube : bit.ly/2rgHaYQ McConnell Boxes In Democrats by Forcing 'Green New Deal' Vote Senate ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Youtubers Facts Tube) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The shift in polling numbers from the last go around seem to clearly collaborate that all of his antics in the guise of "Majority Leadership" which are but in fact no more than corporate manipulation, obstructionism to keep the Billionaires happy, the destructive and disastrous government shutdown, and his tactics with judicial appointments~~~that all of these have combined to rankle his loyal (and maybe not so loyal?) supporters in Kentucky.

Like the conventional political "wisdom" that seems to impale almost all of us some of time, I had always assumed that the Majority Leader in the Senate was electorally impregnable. (That would be also to forget Tom Daschle taking a beating when he was Senate Majority Leader and losing to the Republican)

Mitch has been so audacious in his support of Trump's agenda and Trump's judicial appointments, I just subconsciously assumed that he must truly have an unassailable position in his Kentucky electorate. But nothing in modern politics is unassailable and impregnable, is it?

- Advertisement -

I started getting emails from a group called Ditch Mitch, full of pithy slogans and clever tactical maneuvers, but today, when I saw the newly released Public Policy Polling about Mitch in Kentucky in 2020, I am taking this far more seriously. I haven't yet been able to precisely determine who started the effort, but will update when I do so.