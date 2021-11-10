 
 
Disregarded People

The topic of this thread is about refugees in particular, Afghan, Iraqi, and Polish refugees. The sufferings and destructions have been tremendous that one article could not possibly include all the Western damages.

Consider this write-up as a sample.

Afghan Refugees

Afghans trying to flee from political instability and war created by Western intervention. Over five million Afghans have crossed the border and live in Iran. As the whole world knows, Iran has been under illegal Western sanctions which have violated NPT, IAEA, UN, and Geneva and other conventions. While illegal sanctions have brought misery to Iranian people, also they have negatively affected refugees who have escaped their country for many fears some of which have been from fear of bombs and residuals from depleted uranium

Article: Violation of Human Rights | OpEdNews

According to Iranian officials, 2 million citizens of Afghanistan who have no legal documents and over half a million Iranian visa holders also reside in various parts of the country(1). Iran has long been used by Afghans to reach Turkey and then Europe where they apply for political asylum.

Iraqi Refugees

Iran's connection with Iraq dates back to antiquity. The Parthian Iranians and Sassanid Persians placed their capital at Ctesiphon, 30 kilometers (20 mi) from present-day Baghdad. It is believed to have been the largest city in the world from 570 to 637 A.D.(3)

With more than 200,000 Iraqi refugees living in Iran, they are more than half of all registered Iraqi refugees in the world. Unofficial number estimated more than 500,000 Iraqi's live in Iran. The majority of Iraqi nationals live in Syria. Syria similar to Iran is under illegal Western sanctions. Western illegal sanctions have brought misery to millions of people.

Western countries and Saudi Arabia funded and armed ISIS, which was one reason for refugee crisis in the West Asia.

It wasn't the first time US officials had made this claim. In 2009, Wikileaks published diplomatic cables from the US State Department that spelt out the same concerns.

"Donors in Saudi Arabia constitute the most significant source of funding to terrorist groups worldwide," the documents said. "While the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) takes seriously the threat of terrorism within Saudi Arabia, it has been an ongoing challenge to persuade Saudi officials to treat terrorist financing emanating from Saudi Arabia as their regional strategic priority."

An investigation by the Financial Times in 2015 estimated ISIS and Turkey earned over $2.5million a day from oil, and even sold to the very rebel groups they were fighting.

Polish Refugees

"It's not something that people and politicians like talking about or even mentioning," said Narges Kharaghani, an Iranian director who recently completed a documentary on Polish refugees in Iran during World War II. "I think there has been an untold consensus to forget this topic. After the end of the Second World War, the victorious countries only wanted to talk about Hitler."

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years.
 

Mohammad Ala

Another piece of international law adopted in 2005 is the responsibility to protect people at risk of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. This principle calls upon international intervention to pressure an offending nation into stopping the abuses. The legitimacy of the implementation of this law has been weakened because of its politicization by Western countries as well as by the level of devastation wreaked on the targeted nations. Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq and Syria are 21st-century examples of nations that have been targeted and devastated.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 at 10:31:48 PM

