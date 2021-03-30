 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/30/21

Dismantling A Culture of Violence

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 89170
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

Impaled.
Impaled.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

(Previously published at the BlackCommentatior.com, March 25, 2021)

Violence was official as well as individual" The torturers and punishments of civil justice customarily cut off hands and ears, racked, burned, flayed, and pulled apart people's bodies" They passed corpses hanging on the gibbet and decapitated heads and quartered bodies impaled on stakes on the city walls" Accustomed in their own lives to physical hardship and injury, medieval men and women were not necessarily repelled by the spectacle of pain, but rather enjoyed it.

Barbara W. Tuchman, A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14 th Century

Few in this world wouldn't know what happened to George Floyd, a Black man, who was a resident of Minneapolis on the fateful day he left a grocery store and encounter a white police officer, Derek Chauvin. To my knowledge, there are three videos of what happened, but one, the third one, shows Floyd's neck under Chauvin's knee for eight minutes and forty-six seconds. This video went viral. Not only did residents in Minneapolis protest but the world marched to denounce violence, unnecessary and cold violence.

It's May 25, 2020 in the United States.

If you stumbled upon this video, you'd ask yourself what did this man George Floyd do to be so brutalized before all the world? Did he separate babies and young children from their parents? Did he send another country weapons of mass destruction to destroy the livelihood of whole villages of people in Yemen? Maybe he thought that American workers shouldn't make at least 15 dollars an hour. Maybe he just couldn't see the necessity for equality and came charging out the store denouncing the voters rights for people who look like him. Who in his community needs such rights?

But none of this was the case. A store clerk thought maybe Floyd was passing a $20 counterfeit. Maybe?

Chauvin focused his attention on Floyd.

So much has happened since. But you don't forget.

"They are going to kill me."

Floyd is handcuffed and face down. But we see him, faced pressed on the ground. There's the white police officer, massive, knee on Floyd's neck, hands in his pocket, comfortably looking at the camera while killing George Floyd.

And the state is wondering where in the world will they pull a jury in the Chauvin trial, a jury a group of people who haven't viewed the video or discussed the killing. For most humans with a heart, the eight minute and forty-six second video is a mini horror film. Someone, not an actor, is dying right before their eyes. Maybe many of those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 would have cheered Chauvin on. But most Americans were horrified.

Jacob Blake is shot seven times by Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey on August 23, 2020. Blake managed to survive the assault but remains paralyzed. And was Sheskey charged with seriously injury Blake, a Black man. This is America where democracy may have its proponents, but it also has its enemies.

In the year of COVID-19, Americans began reading the headlines and the stats. More Blacks, Latinx, and other populations of color were prone to succumbing to the virus. In the early days of the virus lockdown, I remember living in a senior complex were the blood-hair, thirty-or forty-something manager proudly announced she didn't have to wear a mask! Oh, no! More and more white Americans not only announced their resistance to mask mandates but some also declared the COVID virus a hoax. I heard this year on a Kenosha radio show that no one was dying from it!

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
Author 89170
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 89 articles, 133 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Dismantling violence in our culture is the work before any society serious about democracy for all.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021 at 10:24:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 