Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

'Disgrace' for Pakistan, thanks to a leader and a lawyer

By       Message James Duglous Crickton     Permalink
Headlined to H3 5/25/17

From flickr.com: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif {MID-97212}

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif received the diplomatic snub at the Saudi summit attended by President Donald Trump over the weekend . The US chief executive addressed at length terrorism's devastating effects on countries like India, Russia and Australia but did not mention the losses suffered by Pakistan as the front line state in the war on terrorism.

Nawaz Sharif attended the Trump event as the summit has come to be described, on the invitation of the Saudi king. Pakistan's delegation hoped for at least a pull-aside meeting between Nawaz and Trump with enough time to present a Pakistan dossier on the region, Kashmir included. But Nawaz Sharif was forced to settle for a mere handshake with Trump.

"Trump and Sharif shook hands and exchanged pleasantries", TV channels reported. During the exchange, Trump reportedly told Sharif that he was pleased to meet him. The Pakistani Prime Minister responded that the feeling was mutual, said a front page report in The Express Tribune, a leading English daily published in collaboration with the New York Times (NYT).

At the summit attended by leaders of 55 Muslim nations, Nawaz was expected to be a star speaker but he was not invited to address. Former Pakistani army chief Raheel Sharif, who heads the Islamic military coalition formed by Saudi Arabia, was not asked to speak either. "This is humiliation", leading newspapers bemoaned even as they are fuming at Trump's indifference.

The entire Opposition has slammed Prime Minister Sharif and has accused him of bringing disgrace to the country. Sharing the disgrace with him is British- born Pakistani barrister Khawar Mehmood Qureshi, though he has hit the headlines for a different reason.

A Queen's Counsel (QC) at Serle Court Chambers , London, Qureshi is bearing the cross for Pakistan's loss of face at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the La'ffaire Kulbhushan Jadhav case .

"Who hired the incompetent Qureshi", the Opposition is thundering. And the buck appears to stop at the door of the Foreign Office and Nawaz Sharif himself. Pakistan has no full-time foreign minister.

The interim orders of ICJ valid till August have saved the Indian, allegedly caught while spying in Balochistan, from capital punishment awarded by a Pakistan military court. But this order has created a surcharged atmosphere, and there is therefore little effort to investigate the background of Qureshi, a man who is known to travel the UK and Qatar, where he works at McNair Chambers.

Of course in Pakistan the Army is a holy cow. So, there is no talk about the flip-side of the story - namely Pakistan Army's suo moto (i.e. on its own motion) decision that a Military Court would sentence the Indian "spy" Kulbhushan Jadhav to death. Due process of a fair trial was not followed.

In fact, going by local media reports, the Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa may not have kept Prime Minister Sharif in the loop --about death sentence being awarded to Jadhav. In such a scenario, it will be unrealistic to suppose that the Foreign Office took any key decision on the choice of an attorney and how the case was to be handled. In all likelihood, Qureshi was chosen at the instructions of the Army, "due to the comfort level that the military shares with him", as a commentator surmised.

Khawar Qureshi is no stranger to Pakistani briefs. He had represented the country in many arbitration cases, particularly cases of special interest to the Pakistan Army and its intelligence services. He also engaged his close associates, like Toby Cadman, to pursue such matters. Cadman, a British-barrister, is President of the International Forum for Democracy and Human Rights and a Founding Partner of the TMC Advisory Group. His focus area: war crimes, international terrorism and human rights law.

According to my contacts in the Pakistani community in London, through recommendations made by Khawar Qureshi, Toby Cadman had lobbied for the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), the Islamic group that stands accused of spreading radical Wahabi Islam into the Indian subcontinent. He also handles cases on behalf of the Pro-Pak Bangladesh Opposition outfit, Bangladesh National Party (BNP) and Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen.

Qureshi also reportedly proposed the name of Cadman to be a part of the legal team, Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistani military dictator, has constituted to fight the legal battles hoisted on him by the Nawaz Sharif government.

According to sources in the legal profession, Qureshi became a director at the respected charity, War Child, in July 1998 but was made to quit within five months under "very mysterious" circumstances. Recently, he held the brief on behalf of the Djibouti government against the businessman Abdourahman Boreh, who is said to be "political rival" of the President of the country.

During the hearing, the court discovered that Qureshi and the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, had "deliberately" made "false accusations" against Boreh. Peter Gray, partner of the law firm, lost his job as a result. Qureshi's role in the case came under scrutiny but is said to have survived largely because of his political links with the inner circle of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. There is no independent verification of these claims though.

A blogger since July 2008 James Duglous Crickton is a London based consultant working with a consultancy firm focusing on Asia, particularly South Asia and East Asia. Political Research is his functional focus area. While his interests are (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

