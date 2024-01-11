 
 
Discover the Charm of Cape May: Exploring the Cape Collection for Unforgettable Adventures

-Kamala Sarup

For those looking for the ideal combination of nature, beaches, shorelines, and adventure, Cape May is an enticing place that provides a lovely escape. Kelly Lavorgna and Andrew Bares, in the forefront of promoting the hospitality industry, have unveiled the Cape Collection - a beacon of excellence that beckons guests to explore the delights of New Jersey and breathe vitality into the region's economy. The Cape Collection, located in the center of Cape May, has been creating a unique experience for tourists by providing a variety of great facilities and services that go above and beyond the usual.

Kelly and Andrew, as co-founders, saw an opportunity to capitalize on the increased influx of money generated by the market and the thriving hotel sector. They have established Cape May as a must-see tourist destination by offering distinctive packages.

The Cape Collection's hospitality offerings include a number of high-end hotels as well as the Peninsula restaurant. Guests staying at any of their hotels are greeted to a vast assortment of amenities, including water, sodas, coffee, and tea, which are provided 24 hours a day.

A simple shuttle service transports visitors between restaurants and hotels, allowing them to explore the city's charms with ease. "The core idea is to showcase Cape May as the ultimate getaway, with our unique Cape Collection experience being a central component," Kelly continues. The Cape Collection has methodically created a culture of unity and friendship within the Cape May area, supporting both economic and social growth.

As the number of visitors to Cape May fluctuates, the Cape Collection remains committed to providing unforgettable experiences. Their emphasis on handcrafted, high-quality breakfast has won them many repeat customers.

Kelly's understanding of the impact of tourism on the local economy emphasizes the significance of constant visitor arrivals in supporting economic activity, output, and overall prosperity. The COVID-19 pandemic presented the hotel industry with new hurdles, prompting industry leaders like Kelly and Andrew to adapt and develop.

The duo's commitment to providing high-quality services and a forward-thinking attitude has bolstered Cape Collection's expansion in Cape May, establishing a new standard in the hotel industry. The owner of Cape Collection, Kelly Lavorgna, agrees: "Providing excellent hospitality service is my ultimate goal."

The emergence of The Cape Collection demonstrates the importance of the private sector in defining the nation's tourism scene. Collaborations with local organizations have demonstrated their dedication to delivering an experience that truly resonates with guests.

The Cape Collection's Harrison and Casablanca Victorian hotels have received plaudits for providing guests with a real experience of Cape May's charm.
This attempt has not only strengthened guests' bonds with the destination, but it has also opened up new channels for shared experiences. Kelly's passion for designing one-of-a-kind packages stays unwavering as tourism's impact on the local economy grows. He recognizes changing guest tastes and is dedicated to meet them, ensuring Cape May remains a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and explorers from throughout the country.

While inflation is a concern for the economy, Kelly's vision promises economic resiliency.
The Cape Collection concept reflects a roadmap for job development and superior services, rejuvenating the economy and mitigating the population's burden of rising prices. The Cape Collection serves as a guiding light for the city's growth and prosperity, and its attractiveness remains unwavering.

Cape May's allure continues in an era of transformational change, attracting hearts and minds as an evergreen destination for adventurers and dreamers alike.


Journalist, poet and editor Kamala Sarup works at the Cape Collection. Kamala specializes in reporting news and writing stories covering journalism, Peace, Public health, Democracy, Women/Children, development, justice and economic development. (more...)
 

Tell A Friend