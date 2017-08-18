Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Did you visit this anti-Trump site? The US government wants your IP address

By       Message Trevor Timm     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/18/17

Author 87840
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From The Guardian

- Advertisement -

The Department of Justice wants 1.3 million IP addresses of people who visited distruptj20.org. Is reading about protest illegal now?

From youtube.com: Inside Charlottesville's White Supremacy Rally and Counter Protests {MID-153429}
Inside Charlottesville's White Supremacy Rally and Counter Protests
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Bill Press Video)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In an unprecedented and dangerous move, Donald Trump's justice department is threatening to violate the first and fourth amendment rights of over a million people by issuing an overboard surveillance request aimed at identifying alleged anti-Trump protesters.

- Advertisement -
The justice department is demanding that web hosting provider DreamHost hand over, among many other things, 1.3m IP addresses -- essentially everyone who has ever visited an anti-Trump protest site called disruptj20.org that was organizing protests surrounding Trump inauguration in January.

Dream Host revealed the surveillance demand on Monday on their blog, also saying they were going to court to challenge the order. Dream Host called it "a strong example of investigatory overreach and a clear abuse of government authority" and explained that the "information could be used to identify any individuals who used this site to exercise and express political speech protected under the Constitution."

As the Guardian noted on Monday, the justice department has already "aggressively prosecuted activists arrested during the 20 January protests in Washington DC," at one point in April indicting "more than 217 people with identical crimes, including felony rioting."

This includes many people who claim they were just in the vicinity of property damage and had nothing to do with it -- and even some journalists. There is also solid public evidence that Facebook received some extraordinary legal orders related to the events as well and are fighting them in court.

- Advertisement -

Here's how the website disruptj20.org described its mission:

"We're planning a series of massive direct actions that will shut down the Inauguration ceremonies and any related celebrations -- the Inaugural parade, the Inaugural balls, you name it. We're also planning to paralyze the city itself, using blockades and marches to stop traffic and even public transit. And hey, because we like fun, we're even going to throw some parties."

Now, it's possible the site's operators were suggesting they were planning on engaging in at least some civil disobedience that the government would consider illegal. But, as EFF's Mark Rumold said on Monday: "This [the website] is pure first amendment advocacy -- the type of advocacy the first amendment was designed to protect and promote."

What the Department of Justice is saying, essentially, is that people don't have the right to read anything related to civil disobedience without fear that the government will attempt to identify them and potentially put them under surveillance.

But more importantly, think about who would be affected by this legal order: anyone merely searching for information on protesting 100% legally before the inauguration, news buffs curious about what events were happening in Washington DC on inauguration day, journalists looking for what events to cover, even Trump supporters wondering what the opposition is planning.

It's not just a gross fourth amendment privacy violation, but free speech rights as well. The constitution not only guarantees the right to free speech, but also the freedom of association and the freedom to read information otherwise protected by the constitution. Anyone who visited this site was clearly within their rights to do so, and to think that the government could gather information on them is chilling to the core.

If this extraordinary broad legal order is allowed to stand, Jeff Sessions and the justice department could extend the same type of legal order to a whole host of situations. What if they wanted to track down immigrants who look at websites describing how to avoid suspicion? Or monitor websites that organize Black Lives Matter protests or anti-fascist actions? Or any other website that argues that a law is unjust and should not be followed? Or what if they issued a court order to the Guardian or the New York Times asking for every visitor to their secure tips page that may or may not have sent them a leaked document?

- Advertisement -

The list goes on and on. This legal order could be a weapon that could open up all sorts of rights violations by Sessions and the Trump administration. It should be strongly protested not just in court, but in public and the halls of Congress in the strongest terms possible.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://pressfreedomfoundation.org

Trevor Timm is a co-founder and the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. He is a writer, activist, and lawyer who specializes in free speech and government transparency issues. He has contributed to  The (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's New NSA Bill Will Codify and Extend Mass Surveillance of Americans

Everyone loves Bernie Sanders. Except, it seems, the Democratic party

DOJ Investigation of AP Part of Larger Pattern to Intimidate Sources and Reporters

Why the Panama Papers should be a US election issue

If Trump leaks are OK and Clinton leaks aren't, there's a problem

One good thing about Donald Trump's campaign: it's ruining Jeb Bush's

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 