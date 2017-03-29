Refresh  

Did You Vote For Unfair Pay and Unsafe Workplaces?

From flickr.com: Junior Doctors protesting Unfair Pay and Unsafe Workplaces {MID-71225}
Junior Doctors protesting Unfair Pay and Unsafe Workplaces
(Image by Roger Blackwell)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Who could be against fair pay and safe workplaces? Give you one guess.

President Trump just signed a bill, passed by the Republicans in the House and Senate, that repealed President Obama's Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces executive order.

"Fair pay and safe workplaces" says it all. The rule stated that our government should contract with companies that have "a satisfactory record of integrity and business ethics."

It required companies to report if they had violations of workplace laws covering wage theft, discrimination and safety, when applying for new government contracts of $500,000 to $1 million. The federal procurement officers would take that into consideration, and work with the companies to remedy the problems.

That is what President Trump and the Republicans repealed. This Trump/Republican government does not care if companies that have "a satisfactory record of integrity and business ethics." In fact, repealing this rule signals to companies that it is OK to "save money" by stealing pay from employees, violating their civil rights and threatening their safety.

This rule was a big deal, because companies that get federal contracts employ one in five American workers.

This is the Republicans, not just Trump. This is who they are.

But, of course, the "working class" voters who helped elect Trump and the Republicans all voted for this, right? They all clearly understood that electing Republicans meant that their pay and civil rights and job-safety were going to be rolled back so that the giant corporations could pass ever-higher profits to their "investors." Right?

Of course they did. And they understood that the things our government does to make our lives better would be rolled back so that investor class could get huge tax cuts. Right? Of course they did.

But wait, there's more.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration's (OSHA) "record keeping rule" is also under the gun. This rule requires employers with more than 10 workers to keep records of safety incidents for five years. The Republicans in the Senate voted last week to gut that rule, too.

UAW President Dennis Williams called it "a slap to the face of American workers" and urged Trump to veto it. Williams said if employers can legally dispose of incident records after six months, "it will be extremely difficult to identify and fix hazards and incident patterns that cause illnesses, severe injuries, or even deaths on the job."

"It will now cross the desk of President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it."

But this is only right, because this is clearly what the country voted for. Right?

 

Dave has more than 20 years of technology industry experience. His earlier career included technical positions, including video game design at Atari and Imagic. He was a pioneer in design and development of productivity and educational (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

