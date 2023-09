AI generated image based on poem below

(Image by A 'Cecil' I) Details DMCA

The tinkle glass of broken laughs -- tee-hees tumbling to the champagne floor -- overflowing bubble monsters iridescent irruptions of all that can go wrong in any known universe, at any time, at some minotaur's ball, celebrating the death of life, tee-hees of some evil god's laughter before the lights go out and the party's over and you are all mine.

John Hawkins Social Media Pages:

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.





OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEd News Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)