Did Trump refuse to act on the Covid-19 virus to curb illegal immigration?

Did Trump and his criminal cartel refuse to act on the Covid-19 virus in an attempt to discourage and curb illegal immigration? Is it working? Is it plausible?

To me, it sounds precisely like something Trump and his criminal cohorts would do, or at least consider. After all, thanks to Trump and his INSANE sycophants the U.S. is now the most infected country on earth. Who would want to come here now? What's a few thousand American deaths if it stops tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from entering the country?

Trump's pundits have already suggested that the elderly and disabled should sacrifice themselves for the sake of our capitalist economy. It's a reasonable extrapolation that they also believe these people should be sacrificed to help stop illegal immigration.

And it's also one of Trump's most common themes - that others should sacrifice themselves for his benefit. I'm really beginning to conclude that this was Trump's plan all along.

 

founder of the philosophy of equalism.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Did Trump and his criminal cartel refuse to act on the Covid-19 virus in an attempt to discourage and curb illegal immigration?

