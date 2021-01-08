 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/8/21

Did Trump Walk Into a Trap? - Larry Wilkerson

By       (Page 1 of 8 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Was it a deliberate plan to allow the rampage or just incompetence? Was it a plot by Mitch McConnell to discredit and destroy Trump or just the welcomed result? Wilkerson and Jay on the events of Jan 6th on theAnalysis.news podcast.

Note: This article is based on the introduction to the interview with Larry Wilkerson "Did Trump Walk Into a Trap" Paul Jay

Hi, I'm Paul Jay. Welcome to theAnalysis.news podcast.

Paul Jay

The disarray in the American political system, whose name is Trump, is coming to an end, he was Wall Street's cash cow and now it's time to dispose of him as he descends into full-on madness. The billionaires, the financial elites, and their political minions fed Trump's starving giant ego for four years, got what they wanted in tax cuts and deregulation. And now it's time to move on. This is all accomplished by Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence who have tired of eating Trump's excrement and set a trap that The Donald walked into blinded by his adoring fans and delusions of grandeur.

Donald Trump

And God bless America. Thank you all for being here. This is incredible. Thank you very much.

Paul Jay

While everyone knew for weeks the protest on January six was planned and would likely be raucous, the Capitol Hill police who answer to Congress, which means McConnell, were not put on high alert, pushing past overmatched and outnumbered Capitol Hill police.

Additional police resources were not put in place, even though the mayor of D.C. pleaded for it. And, of course, the protesters marched into Congress almost unimpeded.

McDonald, Graham, and Pence knew it was time to dump Trump, especially after the loss in Georgia, and had already made it clear they would approve the certification of Biden, they needed to find a way to sink Trump to keep their financial and corporate clients happy.

It was a piece of theater that pulled off the real coup that almost everyone wanted, and that's the end of Trump.

Perhaps even Chuck Schumer was in on it. Credit him with the most exaggerated and ridiculous rhetoric, calling Jan six a day that will live in infamy on the scale of Pearl Harbor,

In fact, the crowds were smaller than expected, and once the order was given to the police to disperse the crowd, it didn't take all that long to accomplish it.

I'm only going on what I saw on TV, but most of the crowd seemed to be wandering around the halls of Congress like tourists, gaping at the statues. The more militant group seems small, and most of that was pushing and shoving and a few broken windows, although it was reported that a policeman died the next day from injuries suffered in the scuffle. No doubt it seemed terrifying for police officers, staff, and members of Congress, but words like sedition, insurgency, and such are just an attempt to intimidate the members of Congress that were still hitching their wagons to Trump's grotesque megalomania. Insurrections require guns, sections of the military, not just a crowd of angry people.

It was clear that after four years of groveling and feeding the call McConnell plan today not to praise Caesar, but to bury him and the mission seems to have been accomplished. Now the leaders of the GOP can continue to build their far-right criminal party with a less insane and perhaps more dangerous leader. And in all likelihood, the Democrats will do very little to make people's lives significantly better as the main leadership of the party answers to their own set of Wall Street and corporate lords.

And in that way will facilitate the rising from these sort of ashes by the Republican Party. There should be an investigation of the leaders of Congress who allowed this to take place.

Perhaps then the word sedition would be applicable. Even on the grounds of stopping a Covid super spreader event there should have been more security.

The full death toll from all this won't be known for a few weeks. Of course, Trump should be charged with inciting a riot and perhaps responsibility for five fatalities. But he shouldn't be in the dock all alone. Yes, impeach him. Use the 25th Amendment, get rid of the malignancy. But it won't deal with a systemic cancer that eats at American society.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
