Did They Really Write That!? An Allstar Among Typos

Auto-correct Alert:

Obama administration vet Psaki to lead Biden's Senate confirmation team

"Obama administration veteran Jen Psaki will lead the team helping to sherpa President-elect Joe Biden's nominees through the Senate confirmation processes."

Of course, the author of this statement meant "shepherd." But in this day of print-ready journalism, where every reporter is their own editor (Hey look, I have used the newly politically correct, inclusive possessive pronoun 😉 to refer to a person whose gender is indeterminate), the journalist apparently didn't look at what had actually appeared on their screen before clicking the send button.

In fact, it is likely that no reporter was involved, just some information mill-- I'm talking about a person-- who just churns out "the news" at NBC News, in the way we would churn out railroad crossties and house lumber at the ol' sawmill I used to work at.

But this is surely one of the all-time best examples of the unnecessary intrusiveness of autocorrect mechanisms I've seen online. Makes me wonder what electronic thought processes the auto-correct program goes through to get from some inadvertently misspelled attempt at the word "shepherd" to "sherpa."

Lessee: let's say the typist entered "shepard," perhaps the most likely, homophonic variant of the intended word, as both "Shepard" and "Shepherd" are not uncommon surnames. Or maybe they just hit an "a" instead of the second "e", and thus typed "shephard."

Those possible explanations at least get all the letters of "sherpa" in, though not in order, and the "d" makes it even less direct. I tested the mechanism on my own PC, and "shepherd" is clearly the word the machine intends the erring typist to use in both cases.

Any other combination of letters is even less understandable. "Sharper" and "sharpen" are the first two words which are not proper names with all the letters of "sherpa" adjacent to one another, that come to mind, but there is no possible context in which the typist could have used them. "Sharpie" and "shar-pei" contain the letters, but ditto on context. Note: if you write "shar-pei" (a dog breed), but forget the hyphen, the machine assumes you meant to write "sharpie."

And it is possible, in one's flights of fancy, to imagine that the typist actually meant to use the noun "sherpa" (a Tibetan mountaineer; think, Tensing Norgay, who was Sir Edmund Hillary's guide on Mount Everest) as a transitive verb, implying that the obstacles between Biden's appointees and confirmation by the Senate are figuratively Himalayan.

It's not an inappropriate metaphor; however, I assure myself that it is my own metaphor, not this typist's. Of course, the practice in English of using nouns as verbs is very common: "wolf down," "dog," and "hog" are examples. But I'm not giving this typist credit for that much creativity in the space of a one-sentence piece of news information.

We are left with the conclusion that this information mill of a journalist-editor was just operating too fast to go back for a millisecond to 5th or 6th grade, in English class, when they were learning vocabulary, and with almost 100 percent certainty had encountered the common word "shepherd", with a definition. Undoubtedly they had encountered or used it numberless times in their information-handling career.

They knew the word, because they correctly used it, or what they thought was precisely it, in context. Ms. Psaki has been given a supervising responsibility by the Biden transition team, and "shepherd" is what, in political terms, she will be doing.

The insignificance of a typo in a virtually unnecessary, unfinished story-- where was the rest of it? Why nothing at all about Ms. Psaki, except that she worked in the Obama Administration?-- is truly the antithesis of breathtaking. 36 years ago, when I was at Journalism School, in an ancient age when word processors and print-ready journalism were only beginning to replace typewriters and linotype printing, Professor McDonald had an uproarious session on published typos and grammatical errors for our entry-level J2003 class, and this one would sure have fit in!

But as a Luddite at heart, I feel like ripping the auto-correct "feature" out of this laptop in the same way I removed an unreliable and unnecessary automatic side door opener from my last band van.

(Article changed on November 19, 2020 at 16:38)

 

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey (more...)
 

j dial

"Politics is the entertainment arm of the military-industrial complex."
       -- Frank Zappa

What an interesting and pertinent dissection, Mr. Homans (Watermelon?; Slim?; WS?). Auto-correct is probably with us at least until the apocalypse, but the least people could do in the meantime is a modicum of proofing.

Although you're probably aware, as a journalist, that many seem incapable of proofing their own work. Besides, 'you know what I mean' is ever poised to render absolution.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 3:51:30 AM

William P. Homans

Thank you, sir, glad you noticed! :) I LOVE English!!

People call me Bill or Slim. People who THINK they know me, but don't very well yet, tend to use "Watermelon." Only very old political comrades or very old girl or boyfriends may call me "Billy."

Bill was my father, who fought at Anzio and on the North Atlantic, into which seething sea he once dived from the deck of his British ship and rescued a Nazi pilot that had been shot down.. I am my father's eldest son, though I could never dream to fill his vast shoes.

My father, William P. Homans Jr. was a criminal defense attorney, one of the greatest civil liberies lawyers in the history of American jurisprudence. Years after fighting the Nazis for five years (that, after having personally seen Nazi Germany first-hand, as its guest, at 17 years old in 1938), Dad famously said this:

"Every man is entitled to one prejudice. And mine's Nazis!" I AM MY FATHER'S SON.

My father was just lucky to make it through 5 years of navy combat. He was one of 23 young Americans who quit what they were doing and joined the Royal Navy, risking 5 years in prison and a $25,000 fine for joining another nation's military forces, before America would enter the war on December 7, 1941. They were eventually memorialized as the Royal Naval American Reserve. You may stand at the marble monument in the floor of the Painted Hall, at the Royal Naval Academy in Greenwich, and contemplate the patriotism of young men who knew their duty, whether their nation was yet ready to acknowledge the same.

Some weren't so lucky: one, Ensign Robert Parker, a member of the Reserve, became the first American combat casualty of World War II when his ship was sunk by the Nazis.

My own service was nondescript. My discharge is honorable, and that's all I'll claim. But I do, with the fiercest pride, bear the scar I got from a steeltip jackboot as we Vietnam Veterans Against the War were bouncing the National Socialist White People's Party (the American Nazi Party renamed after the death of George Lincoln Rockwell) from Flamingo Park in Miami at the Republican National Convention. I bear it for my country, and for my father.

I earned my journalism degree, but to this day I am pleased to understand, by training, what journalistic dispassion is, but to have the judgment to know when such dispassion is only denial and head-turning.

William Shirer was a friend of my father's, and I was able to talk with him once, after I had earned my BA, and while I was still contemplating a journalistic career. He let me know that. unlike him, I was not likely to get the foreign correspondent status I sought without 5 to 10 years of outstanding local reporting experience. Well, fine, but that's why I am a columnist rather than a journalist, though I have sometimes been an investigator.

Now you know me better, and you may commiserate at will, pardner!

Best to you,

Bill Homans

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 4:18:53 PM

Tom Curtis

"Ignorance is the greatest evil."
       -- Tom Curtis

It is all opinion, "Watermelon."

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 8:40:10 PM

