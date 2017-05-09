Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
General News

Did Murdered U.N. Expert Unknowingly Tell Her Killers How to Find Her?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Georgianne Nienaber     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/9/17

Author 3681
Become a Fan
  (48 fans)
- Advertisement -

(Image by Zaida Catalan's Instagram Account)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

By informing FARDC Brigadier General Emmanuel Lombe of their itinerary, which would be standard practice, did Zaida Catalan sign her death warrant and that of her colleague Michael Sharp in the Democratic Republic of Congo?

"The U.N. Security Council urged the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday to cooperate in the investigation into the killing of two UN experts and the mass graves found in the Kasai region." (VOA)

The Voice of America/Africa presser then segues to a statement written by France (the penholder for DRC) that calls on Kinshasa and opposition parties to reach an agreement allowing a presidential election to move forward before the end of 2017.

Tying the investigation of the murders of Zaida Catalan and Michael Sharp to politics in the same document is telling. One must revisit the narrative that began in August 2016 in Kasai Province when Mwami (Chief) Kamwina Nsapu was killed to understand why.

- Advertisement -

According to Radio Okapi, the Coordinator of the Congolese Human Rights Observatory (OCDH) in Central Kasai, Hubert Ngulandjoko, condemned the killing of "militia leader" Kamwina Nsapu. Overnight, the Mwami who was organizing against the regime of President Joseph Kabila and fighting for social justice became a militia leader and terrorist in press reports. His body was desecrated in opposition to traditional beliefs.

The two murdered experts, commissioned by the UN secretary-general to document the violence in central Kasai province, were investigating the killing of the Mwami and the discovery of more than 40 mass graves in the region. Since August more than 400 villagers have died in what is now known as the uprising of Kamwina Nsapu.

Who is doing the killing?

The deaths of Sharp and Catalan mirror those of the 400 they were investigating.

"There are multiple, credible allegations of massive human rights violations in Kasai, Kasai Central, Kasai Oriental and Lomami provinces, amid a sharp deterioration in security situation there, including people being targeted by soldiers (FARDC) for their alleged affiliation with a local militia," said U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein in February and before the deaths of Sharp and Catalan.

A YouTube video posted on February 17, 2017, shows men in Congolese army uniforms fatally shooting a group of villagers. A close look at the grainy footage shows that the victims are carrying slingshots, machetes and spears as they are mowed down by machine gun fire.

After a series of denials by DRC government spokesman Lambert Mende, and pressure by Human Rights Watch and other groups, the soldiers responsible for the atrocities against the villagers were arrested and charged.

- Advertisement -

"At a press conference, military justice announced several arrests in the video case of the execution of alleged militiamen Kamuina Nsapu. There were uniformed men firing on civilians, most of them disarmed. The Congolese government had described these images, shot in a single plane and broadcast on social networks, as "rough editing." Military justice says something else."

Ida Sawyer, Central Africa Director at Human Rights Watch offered a different take on the arrests. "But Congolese judicial officials have shown little ability or willingness to independently investigate the military chain of command to examine the role of high-ranking commanders in unlawful killings and other crimes," she said.

The orders came from high up the chain of command, and by his denials and blame directed at a "roughly edited" videotape, DRC spokesman Lambert Mende was introducing the possibility of culpability.

While all of this was going on, the U.N. investigators were kidnapped on March 12 and their bodies found 16 days later in a shallow grave. At least that is the narrative you will find in most international press reports. Other reports suggest that their bodies were found within a day of the executions, but this was hidden from the public and United Nations officials. Was this an attempt to buy time?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.georgianne-nienaber.com

Georgianne Nienaber is an investigative environmental and political writer. She lives in rural northern Minnesota, New Orleans and South Florida. Her articles have appeared in The Society of Professional Journalists' Online Quill (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Dian Fossey and the Gorilla Killings

Recently Leaked Documents Confirm Clinton Haitian Gold Scheme

Should the World Boycott the Beijing Olympics? The Horrific Story of the Falun Gong

Haiti Watch: Disease Threatens Infants and No Plans to Stop It

Bakken Oil: Fighting for Control of Fort Berthold and the Three Affiliated Tribes

"Sticks in Vaginas:" This Is What a Massacre Looks Like

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Georgianne Nienaber

Become a Fan
Author 3681

(Member since Nov 14, 2006), 48 fans, 335 articles, 73 quicklinks, 734 comments, 16 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
What is happening in Congo reflects the atrocities committed by the United Nations in Haiti. You might hear about Haiti through the work of Ezili Danto and the Haitian Lawyers Leadership Network, but Congo is another story.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 12:13:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Georgianne Nienaber

Become a Fan
Author 3681

(Member since Nov 14, 2006), 48 fans, 335 articles, 73 quicklinks, 734 comments, 16 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

UPDATE: The Guardian just analyzed the video and also ties executions to the Congolese Army:


"Off camera, orders to execute Catala'n -- "Tirer, tirer lisusu," meaning "Shoot, shoot again" -- are given in a mixture of French and Lingala. The pair are then filmed lying bloodied on the ground, before some of Catala'n's hair is removed and she is beheaded.


"The local militia, Kamwina Nsapu, speak Tshiluba but the orders are given in French and Lingala, the trademark language of the national army," the expert explained."

Submitted on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 12:34:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 