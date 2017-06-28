From Reader Supported News

Have Mitch McConnell and the Republicans now, finally, tempted fate once too often?

As bad as this healthcare bill now before the nation is, we really shouldn't be surprised. It's a vivid expression of who Republican members of Congress really are at their core, collectively. It is as revolting as it is revealing.

So bad, in fact, that some of the Republican soldiers ordered to facilitate the killing, literally, of millions of low-income Americans are refusing to carry out those orders.

The bill is a blatant attempt to restore the American robber-baron class and cast the nation back into the kind of despotism not seen since the 1930s.

For these charlatans masquerading as lawmakers, all rides on illusion, "the big lie." More precisely, big pack of lies, stacked like a house of cards.

Men like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan don't often gain any real power, for good reason. But when they do, they rush to cash in.

The popular rise of Donald Trump has created an opening for McConnell, Ryan, and their ilk to drink from a fountain they should never have been able to reach. However, as they quench their thirst, they reveal their true intentions in a way that would have remained hidden without the opening Trump created.

But what if the people rendering unto them their blind faith actually woke up and saw this game for what it is? What if the nation were at long last able to cut through the social division and red-herring issues and see with clarity, at long last, these con men standing naked with their greed exposed for all the world to see?

Looks like Mitch McConnell might have just got his face stuck in the cookie jar.

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.