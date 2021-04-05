 
 
Did Matt Gaetz Steer 2018 DeSantis Campaign to College Towns at Night?

LIVE: FL Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Matt Gaetz speaking ahead of Trump rally...
I sent an email to a spokeswoman for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tonight. It was returned as being blocked.

So I persisted by shooting off an email to an official with the DeSantis administration. Apparently, the following email was delivered:

Hello Mr. Moskowitz, I read the Washington Post article on Congressman Matt Gaetz and the DeSantis campaign.

Matt Gaetz is said to have boasted of 'access to women' provided by Joel Greenberg - The Washington Post

So I've got some questions: Did the 2018 Ron DeSantis campaign make stops at college towns at night? If yes, was this done at least partly on the basis of recommendations by Matt Gaetz? Has Ron DeSantis ever heard - directly or indirectly - sexually related boasts by Matt Gaetz involving younger women? If yes, did he report what he heard to authorities? If not, why not?

Can you please look into these questions? You don't just work for Governor DeSantis. You also work for the people of Florida, who may be asked to reelect the governor next year, and maybe make him president in 2024.

 

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone. He started a Substack newsletter, What's Going On, on Christmas Day, 2020.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
