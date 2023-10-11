 
 
Did Hamas Somehow Get Inside Information About Israel's Defenses from a Trump Leak?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

(Image by Pixabay: eminens)   Details   DMCA

I have a few questions in trying to make sense of Gaza...

This past weekend, Hamas launched a brutal, horrific attack against civilians in Israel. While there is a very real history that has led up to this, there is no justification for it. Even in a state of war, civilians must be protected.

This horror raises a couple of important questions.

First, did Hamas somehow get inside information about Israel's defenses that helped them pull this off?

Second, how might this play out, how might it be resolved, and how can America and the world avoid the mistakes from previous but similar situations?

Pondering these questions, Sunday night just before I went to bed, I tweeted:

"Hamas apparently knew how to get around Israel's Iron Dome defenses. They probably learned this from Iran. Iran almost certainly got the information from Russia. And who gave it to Russia? Sure looks like it was Donald Trump, at the request of Putin:"

At the end of the tweet I included a link to a 2017 Washington Post article titled "Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister and ambassador," although, because Musk has eliminated headlines from news stories, the article just looked like a picture of Trump with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister yucking it up.

When I woke up yesterday morning, I discovered that my little overnight speculative tweet had caused Republicans on Twitter/X to totally lose their minds.

The tweet had been viewed several million times and produced thousands of responses, the vast majority calling me obscenities and claiming that Trump would never share classified information with anybody because he's such a patriot and anybody who would wonder out loud about him passing out secrets isn't.

The Washington Post article I included with my tweet was pretty unambiguous. Reporters Greg Miller and Greg Jaffe wrote:

"President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump's disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio network.
 

