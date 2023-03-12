I'm not trying to be funny, cute, or facetious. But I must ask: Did George Floyd ever happen? I ask because of the grim horrific, and slightly shocking recent release by the Washington Post of its database that tracked police killings of civilians in 2022. They hit a record high.

Put bluntly and brutally, police shot and killed more civilians in 2022 than in any other year. Now bear in the mind the record number of police killings of civilians came a scant two years after the police murder of Floyd sent shock waves globally. It propelled hundreds of thousands of persons into the streets demanding an end to police violence, a defunding of the police, and massive reform of policing in America.

Yet the killings continue unabated. Even worse, the Post found that in nearly one hundred percent of the instances of the shootings, many to say the least, dubious, there was zero action taken against the officers. And even worse, in one-third of the killings, there was no lethal threat to the officers.

This makes it seem that Floyd never happened. Or, at best it was just a passing moment in the clamor for police reform that flickered out quickly. So where does that leave us on the issue? And what can be done? The most obvious is getting the House passed George Floyd Police Reform Bill back on track for final approval. It was passed in 2022 and has been bottled up by the GOP in the Senate for the past two years. The bill would partially lift the legal shield that bars lawsuits against cops who overuse deadly force. There are other issues the bill addresses, such as establishing guidelines for what is a legally acceptable level of use of force and what an officer can be prosecuted for and on. The inference is that these are hurdles that can be overcome through intense negotiation and compromise.

Another is compelling police officials to look hard at the ways that they punish officers that overuse excessive force. This strikes to the heart of the issue of accountability which, as the Post report on police killings makes troubling clear, is almost non-existent.

There are more steps that can be taken too save the save the lives of the Floyds. They do not require passage of a congressional bill. They certainly do not require yet another commission or study.

One is to do what the Minneapolis police chief did after he took a gander at the video showing Derek Chauvin choking the life out of Floyd and three other officers in the same video piling on Floyd. He promptly fired them. Any officer who assaults or assails an unarmed civilian after the suspect has complied and is non-resisting will be immediately suspended or fired.

Another is to do what former President Bush immediately did after he witnessed the videotaped beating of Rodney King in 1991. He authorized a federal investigation and when the four cops who beat King were acquitted in state court, he authorized a federal prosecution. Local county prosecutors and district attorneys must follow that lead and slap charges on an officer who assaults or assails an unarmed civilian after the suspect has complied and is non-resisting. When local prosecutors refuse to prosecute, then the Justice Department or, as in Minnesota, the state's Attorney General must promptly intervene and bring charges against the officer. The Justice Department and attorneys general are empowered to bring charges under statutes that prohibit officers from committing misconduct and prescribes penalties for law breaking under color of law.

Yet another is an absolute prohibition of the blue code of silence. Countless studies have shown that from police chiefs and commissioners down to the beat cop when it comes to reporting misconduct by fellow officers they will lie, go mute, develop vision problems, wink, and nod, and as in Minneapolis bum rush a helpless Floyd on the ground. The term for this dirty business is "testilying."

Any officer who witnesses misconduct then must be legally obligated to report it. Failure to do so, will result in anything from suspension to dismissal. Police chiefs and commissioners must make it clear there will be no compromise on this and that officers who report misconduct will be fully backed and protected by the brass.

More studies and commissions are not needed to impose this: mandatory suspension or firing, mandatory prosecution of wanton officer misconduct, and mandatory reporting of officer misconduct by other officers.

Bush Sr. was deeply concerned that the King beating had caused an even deeper, volatile, and dangerous rift between police and African Americans. The riots after the cops were acquitted underscored that. The massive civil unrest after Floyd was murdered did the same. The ways to stop the killing of the Floyds then are there. The grim Post report on the surge in police killing is yet another loud cry to take action.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His forthcoming book is "The Midterms: Why They Are So Important and So Ignored" (Middle Passage Press). He also is the host of the weekly Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show, Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.