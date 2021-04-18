Dictatorship of the proletariat is the only way to stop imperialism's brutal fist

Imperialism is ferocious. For as long as imperialism exists, and its supporting bourgeois and fascist tendencies haven't been eliminated from history, its agents will constantly look for ways to undo progress towards liberation from its grasp. This means that while fighting against imperialism and the power structures that keep it in place, we can't afford to play our cards wrong. Not while the imperialist powers and the bourgeoisie still control most of the world's geopolitical influence, state apparatuses, and productive forces. And the dictatorship of the proletariat--which is to say proletarian democracy--is our best hope for defeating these reactionary forces.

Examining the most successful example of an anticapitalist project that isn't a DOTP

The victims of capitalism, colonialism, and imperialism haven't struggled for their liberation according to a monolithic set of revolutionary theories, and there are revolutionaries who've succeeded to a certain extent that aren't Marxist-Leninists. As the Zapatistas have written about the ideological nature of their seizure of land from the capitalist Mexican government: "The EZLN and its larger populist body the FZLN are NOT Anarchist. Nor do we intend to be, nor should we be. In order for us to make concrete change in our social and political struggles, we cannot limit ourselves by adhering to a singular ideology. Our political and military body encompasses a wide range of belief systems from a wide range of cultures that cannot be defined under a narrow ideological microscope. There are anarchists in our midst, just as there are Catholics and Communists and followers of Santeria. We are Indians in the countryside and workers in the city." (For context, in this statement they're responding to a polemic from a white anarchist who accused them of not acting in line with anarchist ideals.)

The Zapatistas deserve credit for this success at biting off territory from the imperialists. But the principally white anarchist ideologues who seek to use the Zapatistas as a rhetorical tool for discrediting Marxism-Leninism are helping to sabotage the wider anti-imperialist struggle, to give the imperialists an opening for carrying out further global counterrevolution.

This is because despite being the best current working example of an anti-capitalist system that isn't based around Marxism-Leninism, the system of the Zapatistas can for now only exist within a very limited range. In the same statement, the Zapatistas acknowledge this limitation of their system, stating: "We may be 'fundamentally reformist' and may be working for 'nothing concrete that could not be provided for by capitalism' but rest assured that food, land, democracy, justice and peace are terribly precious when you don't have them... Precious enough to work for with whatever tools we have before us, be it negotiations with the State or networking within popular culture."

If the most successful anti-capitalist movement that isn't building a dictatorship of the proletariat admits that such severe constraints exist upon its potential for gaining power, anarchism--which as the Zapatistas themselves state doesn't even constitute the system they've built--has utterly failed to prove itself to be a viable route towards taking power from imperialism. Anarchism can't lay claim to carrying out the achievements of the EZLN, which as the EZLN admits are still constrained to a situation where they have to negotiate with the settler-colonial Mexican state indefinitely.

Given these facts, anarchism has utterly failed to sustainably seize territory from the imperialists and the bourgeoisie, and the most that the EZLN's ideologically untethered anti-capitalism can so far achieve is the highly compromised situation that they describe. (Though the Zapatistas have been gaining control over many new pockets of land in recent years.) Casting aside Marxism-Leninism, and assuming that anarchism or the ideology of the Zapatistas represent an adequate replacement for it, is folly.

The system that's proven itself capable of taking entire continents away from imperial control, of depriving the bourgeoisie of state power on a scale vastly larger than even the most effective non-Marxist anti-capitalist movement, is the dictatorship of the proletariat. The Zapatistas, for all their achievements, have so far managed to only gain control over much of the Mexican state of Chiapas, an area roughly the size of Southern California. The possibility of an anti-capitalist system that isn't Marxist-Leninist taking control over an entire country remains only a theoretical one. But the dictatorship of the proletariat has long fulfilled this goal.

The DOTP's unparalleled success at shrinking capitalism & imperialism's reach

This is because the dictatorship of the proletariat, and its guiding ideology of Marxism-Leninism, bases its approach towards anti-colonial and class liberation around an all-important question: how to wrest as much territory and productive forces from imperialism and the bourgeoisie as possible?

In the cases of proletariat dictatorships like China, the answer to this question has been to first seize as much territory as feasible away from the imperialists and the bourgeoisie, then build up the productive forces enough for the imperialists to not be able to economically strangulate the liberated country with sanctions. By building up their industrial strength via Deng Xiaoping Theory, which calls for China's dictatorship of the proletariat to utilize markets to make itself rich, China has lifted all of its people out of extreme poverty while making it impossible for Washington's economic warfare to economically crush them. This represents an unprecedented gain for Marxism-Leninism, one that partly makes up for the losses that the movement underwent when the USSR was defeated; if the imperialists now can't crush China like they did the USSR, Marxism-Leninism has become stronger than ever.

Plus, Russia may be down, but it's not out. Three-fourths of Russia's people still think that the Soviet era was the greatest time in their country's history, making for a good culture for Marxism-Leninism to take back power when the contradictions of Russian capitalism inevitably grow too great for the masses to tolerate. The fall of the Soviet bloc represented only a temporary retreat for Marxism-Leninism, one that occurred only because the USSR's leadership strayed from the path of the dictatorship of the proletariat.

As Kim Jong Il assessed about the post-Stalin leaders of the USSR, "they neglected class education and abandoned the class struggle. After assuming state power, Khrushchev weakened the function of the dictatorship of the state as a weapon of the class struggle. As a result, socialism could not be defended in the Soviet Union." Since today's remaining socialist states China, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, and the DPRK have avoided the same type of ideological corrosion, the mistakes that led to the Soviet bloc's demise can absolutely be avoided by present and future Marxist-Leninist governments.

While not all peoples are taking the Marxist route towards national liberation, Marxism-Leninism and the dictatorship of the proletariat have already been established as the predominant routes towards freeing the oppressed and exploited. With the victories of Marxism-Leninism in Vietnam and Laos during the 1970s, the temporary fall of the dictatorship of the proletariat in the Soviet bloc represented a shift of Marxism-Leninism's principal activity towards the more southern parts of Eurasia. And this growth for the movement within that region is becoming increasingly apparent, with India's growing class tensions revealing mass support for communism among people like the country's striking farmers. India will likely be one of the next countries to become a workers' democracy, and it will likely be followed by other countries that are suffering under neo-colonialism such as Haiti, Chile, and Colombia.

Then, amid capitalism and imperialism's thorough decay, the core imperialist countries will undergo the same types of socialist revolutions. This bright future for the class and anti-colonial liberation movements is before us, so long as we can stop the forces of counterrevolution from sabotaging the Marxist-Leninist movement.

