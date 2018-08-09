 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Dictatorship of the "Free" Market

By       Message Mark Taliano       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/9/18

Author 500720
- Advertisement -

North America is subsisting beneath the bars of a publicly bailed-out "free-market" dictatorship that is killing us all.

The system requires lies to survive, since it only (temporarily) benefits a tiny, parasitical oligarch class, to the detriment of global Life itself.

The supremacy of the falsely-labelled "free market" is made palpable by its remnants. Huge swaths of society -- disappeared by monopoly media -- are increasingly thirdworldized. This is the "freedom" of the "market".

It is a mindless political economy wherein people operating its levers claim ignorance of or blindly extol the virtues of, its impacts.

- Advertisement -

It is a driver beneath the destruction of national sovereignties and the rule of international law in its constant search for new "free" markets. Sovereign countries such as Syria, that resist this external dictatorship, feel the heel of Empire's jackboots, most visibly in the form of Western-supported ISIS and al Qaeda terrorists who lay siege to the country, protected by their benefactors both militarily and politically.

The expanding free market of "neoliberal" predatory capitalism destroys the freedom of "prey" countries to determine their own political economy. Hence, Syria, which is defeating Empire's terrorists and restoring the rule of international law, as it regains its sovereignty and territorial integrity, is more free and self-determining than a country like Canada.

- Advertisement -

Syria's Children: "Condemned to Live", Shackled by the Scars of US-NATO Terrorism

Canada's servitude to transnational policymakers couldn't be more palpable than it is now, with the announcement that the Trudeau government intends to welcome White Helmets terrorists to our shores.

We are the dustbin for Empire's failed project in Syria -- and most Canadians are, and will likely remain, blissfully unaware.

One of the few remaining beacons of hope stands defiantly on the shores of the Eastern Mediterranean, where Christianity and civilizations were born, where civilizing forces are re-emerging with every victory over the West's hideous foot soldiers.

Empire's anti-Life, megalomaniacal designs for a totalitarian "World Order" of chaos, death, and poverty, are being frustrated on ancient Syrian soils. Thank God.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Imperial Disaster

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 8 fans, 138 articles, 324 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
North America is subsisting beneath the bars of a publicly bailed-out "free-market" dictatorship that is killing us all.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 9, 2018 at 4:24:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 