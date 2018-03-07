Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Dictator for Life: The Rise of the American Imperial President

I'm not a fan of Communist China.

It's a vicious totalitarian regime that routinely employs censorship, surveillance, and brutal police state tactics to intimidate its populace, maintain its power, and expand the largesse of its corporate elite.

Just recently, in fact, China--an economic and political powerhouse that owns more of America's debt than any other country and is buying up American businesses across the spectrum-- announced its plan to make its president, Xi Jinping, president for life.

President Trump thinks that's a great idea.

Trump thinks the idea of having a president for life is so great, in fact, that America might want to move in that direction. "Maybe we'll have to give that a shot someday," said Trump to a roomful of supporters.

Here's the thing: we already have a president for life.

Sure, the names and faces and parties have changed over the years, but really, when you drill down under the personalities and political theater, you'll find that the changing names and faces are merely cosmetic: no matter who sits on the throne, the office of the president of the United States has, for all intents and purposes, become a unilateral power unto itself.

Although the Constitution invests the President with very specific, limited powers, in recent years, American presidents (Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton, etc.) have claimed the power to completely and almost unilaterally alter the landscape of this country for good or for ill.

The powers amassed by each successive president through the negligence of Congress and the courts--powers which add up to a toolbox of terror for an imperial ruler--empower whomever occupies the Oval Office to act as a dictator, above the law and beyond any real accountability.

The presidency itself has become an imperial one with permanent powers.

As law professor William P. Marshall explains, "every extraordinary use of power by one President expands the availability of executive branch power for use by future Presidents." Moreover, it doesn't even matter whether other presidents have chosen not to take advantage of any particular power, because "it is a President's action in using power, rather than forsaking its use, that has the precedential significance."

In other words, each successive president continues to add to his office's list of extraordinary orders and directives, expanding the reach and power of the presidency and granting him- or herself near dictatorial powers.

So you see, we have been saddled with a "president for life"--i.e., a dictator for life--for some time now.

This abuse of presidential powers has been going on for so long that it has become the norm, the Constitution be damned.

The government of laws idealized by John Adams has fallen prey to a government of men.

As a result, we no longer have a system of checks and balances.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

Marta Steele

John,


Awesome writing and so true. Too bad we didn't nip this in the bud when GW Bush called the Constitution a piece of paper, or even sooner.

I do believe that our prez has the power to cancel elections, doesn't he/she? People feared that GW Bush would do that to keep himself in office for another term. He knew that Kerry would win--as the crow flies, anyway.

So that's what I fear for Election 2020.

Thanks for the wake-up call!

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 2:33:12 PM

Shad

We have a supreme court that should decide the Constitutionality of legal questions brought before it. How did the acquire the right to step into a presidential election ( G W Bush) and declare him president before a Florida recount was even started. He took us to war against the UN, and without the approval of Congress. We see him smiling and happy in various TV appearances.

The supreme court has declared that Corporations have the same rights as citizens, now with much less oversight. Representatives and Senators can now be purchased to do what their masters want done.

As a private citizen I am concerned that with the police state that is currently growing, there is almost no way to return to a democracy. The military/industrial complex has gone far beyond President Eisenhower's warning. I'm not sure of the type of government that is in our future. I am even less sure as to how the citizens of this once great nation are to bring about change.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 2:49:35 PM

Gary Brumback

John, I suggest you brush up on and objectively understand American history. America's presidents have always been servile dictators whose power is controlled by more powerful members of America's power elite, the industrial captains and the like. JFK was assassinated precisely because he was planning to buck that more powerful power elite.

Your China bashing serves no useful purpose. The US is the only nation in the world, not China, that has been killing throughout history millions and millions of other people in the world.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 2:54:37 PM

Burl Hall

Who do you speak to, Gary? Rothchilds? Koch Brothers? Trump, perhaps (or is he small change in relation to the Rothchilds.....I simply don't know for sure.) Who else is in the top 5. I know there is supposedly 5 of our REAL commanders from what I've read. I wonder if Trump's bid to be president was his wanting to win the so-called Monopoly Game? That truly is what that famous game was about, in accordance to what I have read. People didn't get it, though. I didn't either until I read an article, which for me was a "that makes sense." Perhaps instead of Park Place an Broadway we now have Trump Blvd? Or at least that's what he wants. But, I am not an expert on this, any thoughts? George Carlin was close to this back in the 80's. Language is raw, but its on target. .youtube.com/watch?v=9dY4WlxO6i0&t=278s

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 3:36:16 PM

Gary Brumback

Nice to hear from you, Burl!

I speak to true, unvarnished history. You might want to check out these three writings of mine:

America's Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying.

The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lurch.

Human Connectedness and the Disconnected Power Elite of America. OpEdNews, August 22, 2017.

Best,

Gary


Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 6:09:16 PM

John Lawrence Ré

"Your China bashing serves no useful purpose. The US is the only nation in the world, not China, that has been killing throughout history millions and millions of other people in the world." I agree, Gary. More specifically as it relates to this article, the eliminaiton of term limits doesn't per se "make" Xi president for life. That is a prejudicial presumption. Considering that his apparoval rating is roughly 87%, a contrasting presumption is that he will be removed if his popularity falls below 50%. Considering the consistent unpopulairty of america's leaders among its own population, it is unwise to throw stones from the glass house of our present corrupted brand of "democracy." And viewed from a practical historical basis, balance demands comparing China's legacy of overall successful imperial cycles that predate western history with the overall consistent failure of the west in curbing its seemingly insatiable martial escapades.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 7:17:37 PM

Gary Brumback

Cogently stated, John!


I am going to become an instant fan of yours!


Gary

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 7:29:40 PM

