Devin Nunes for President, Ray McGovern for CIA Director

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

Ray McGovern
This is an extraordinary and highly truthful article by former CIA official Ray McGovern who was the responsible official for the daily briefing of the President of the United States. Be sure to read it.

McGovern has proven over and over on many occasions that he is a person of integrity, honor, and intelligence. Ray McGovern should be the Director of the CIA. He would be welcomed by the CIA analysts who resent their political use, and we would have an honest intelligence agency, which is what we need.

Devin Nunes
Rep. Devin Nunes, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that those in the FBI and Obama Justice (sic) Department who intentionally orchestrated false charges against the President of the United States will be put on trial, if they have violated the law, as they are no longer tolerated as being above the law. In my opinion, it is a foregone conclusion that they have violated the law of the United States of America.

Rep. Nunes, who is likely to be assassinated by the FBI, CIA, military/security complex, or DNC at any time, said that:

"The committee is closing down its investigation into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign; no evidence of collusion was found."

The apparently widespread practice of "unmasking" the identities of Americans under surveillance. On this point, Nunes said, "In the last administration they were unmasking hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of Americans' names. They were unmasking for what I would say, for lack of a better definition, were for political purposes."

Asked about Schiff's criticism that Nunes behaved improperly on what he called the "midnight run to the White House," Nunes responded that the stories were untrue. "Well, most of the time I ignore political nonsense in this town," he said. "What I will say is that all of those stories were totally fake from the beginning."

Adam Schiff is, in my opinion, clearly the CIA/FBI's point man in the House. Everything Schiff says is supportive of the CIA/FBI plot against the President of the United States and the American people. Hopefully Schiff will be in the dock with Brennan, Comey, Mueller, Clapper, Hillary and sent to prison with them.

I remember when the Democratic Party stood for the working class and justice. I remember the great justices of the US Supreme Court from the Democratic Party -- William Douglas, William Brennan, and Thurgood Marshall. These were real Americans who protected Americans' civil rights and held the corrupt government to account.

No more. The Democratic Party under the Clinton's money-grubbing influence is even more corrupt than the money-grubbing Republicans.

In the United States there is no one to represent the rule of law but Devin Nunes. Stand by him as he will be under heavy attack from the utterly corrupt presstitutes who never serve truth, only their pocket book enriched by their subsidies from the CIA.

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.