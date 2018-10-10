A Worried Ted Cruz Spews the Usual Richard Viguerie/FedUp Blather~~Letters to Editors for Beto Needed Now

- Advertisement -

Houston may determine who wins this Senate Race

I got this following email today from Richard Viguerie's FedUp PAC, which is openly pumping out Cruz's Plea for More Money, sent to at least 4 million. This should be immediately countered by his supporters writing short letters to the editor refuting this claptrap, as follows, section in bold, and this is Ted Cruz talking:



If you've been following our U.S. Senate race this year, then you know what's on the line here in the Lone Star State. It's all hands on deck. il.fedup.org/c/14bEtyPsPcthBxcNgtJmBHOkae



"Beto O'Rourke has become the left-wing 'darling' of the 2018 midterm election, even though he's crisscrossing Texas in an attempt to hide his true, left-wing liberal record that's more fitting for California, New York, or Massachusetts than Texas.



To be clear: my opponent wants to RAISE our taxes, SOCIALIZE our health care, OPEN the borders, and has referred to our brave men and women who serve in law enforcement the "New Jim Crow".



I know you don't want Texans don't want a U.S. Senator who will vote to raise your taxes, socialize your health care, open the borders, and impeach the President. It would be a political disaster for the Lone Star State and all the progress we're making in Washington.



And we've seen in recent days just how desperate the liberal-left is to seize back power in Washington and force their radical agenda on our country!



We're being out-raised 3-to-1, with out-of-state liberals from Hollywood and New York pouring in MILLIONS to prop up Beto.



Help me cut through the liberal lies to share my proven record with voters AND the truth about Congressman Beto O'Rourke. From Ted Cruz

As Trump uses Goebbel's Big Lie techniques to draw in frightened and Fox-brainwashed white people (while vilifying Democrats, liberals, gays, women, Hispanics, Blacks, Native Americans, and pretty much anybody else who's not a right-wing white Christian male) thoughtful people are asking if we're really on this road to fascism or not.A few years ago on my radio show, President Jimmy Carter came right out and said that we're no longer a functioning democracy but, because of Citizens United, instead we're "an oligarchy with unlimited political bribery."





