From No More Fake News

In their lab, Sam and Sally had just finished inscribing a huge amount of code on a two-dimensional sheet of plastic, in order to produce a hologram that would, when sprung, blossom into a continuum called The Physical Universe.

With glasses of good champagne in their hands, sitting on stools in the lab, they speculated on their next project.

"To me," Sally said, "it's obvious. People are going to live and proliferate there. So we have to design their minds to sync up with Universe. Otherwise, we'll have a mess on our hands."

"Chaos," Sam said. "Not our objective here. But first we have to get a handle on what 'people' means."

"Yes," Sally said. "We do. We know they're immortal souls. We know we don't have anything to do with THAT mystery. It's outside our control. But they will have bodies, physical forms. And minds. Inside the Universe."

"And freedom," Sam said.

"Right. But we can design a section of their minds to our liking. That section will sync up with Universe. It'll mesh. It'll accept the structure of the hologram."

"Well," Sam said, "let's look at how we built Universe. Although it has action and energy and change, it also has a major amount of harmony, symmetry, balance, equilibrium, and repeating pattern. You know, the simple stuff. The stuff even a child can grasp. It's not the most complicated universe we've ever made."

"So," Sally said, "suppose we design one segment of mind so it loves and attaches itself to symmetry and harmony and pattern. That'll produce the sync-effect, won't it?"

Sam said, "Yeah...In fact, if we make up some weird mystical symbols and tie them together with the harmony and symmetry, we'll really have something. The people will keep going around and around..."

"Yes," Sally said, "and they'll never explore their own consciousness where all the immortal stuff is."

And that's how Sally and Sam finished the job.

Sometime later, much later, they watched with amusement as "researchers" living in Universe pointed out that snail shells and certain flowers and spiral galaxies all expressed very similar configurations.

"Wow," Sam said, "it worked. "They really go for Pattern, don't they? They eat it up."

