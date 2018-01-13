From Robert Reich Blog

Now that Trump has been president for almost a year, it's time the media called his behavior for what it is rather than try to normalize it. Here are the six most misleading media euphemisms for conduct unbecoming a president:

1. Calling Trump's tweets "presidential statements" or "press releases." "The President is the President of the United States, so they're considered official statements by the President of the United States," Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, said last June when asked during his daily briefing how his tweets should be characterized

Wrong. Trump's tweets are mostly rants off the top of his head -- many of them wild, inconsistent, rude, crude, and bizarre.

Normal presidential statements are products of careful thought. Advisers weigh in. Consequences are considered. Alternatives are deliberated. Which is why such statements are considered important indicators of public policy, domestically and internationally.

Trump's tweet storms are relevant only to judging his mood on a particular day at a particular time.

2. Referring to Mar-A-Lago as "the Winter White House." The White House says the term is accurate because Trump does official business from there, and, besides, Mar-A-Lago's former owner wanted the Palm Beach estate to become a presidential retreat.

Rubbish. Unlike the White House and Camp David, the traditional presidential retreat, both of which are owned by taxpayers, Mar-a-Lago is a profit-making business owned by Trump.

The White House is open for public tours; Mar-a-Lago is open only to members who can pay $200,000 to join.

Mar-a-Lago, along with the other Trump resort properties that he visits regularly, constitute a massive conflict of interest. Every visit promotes the Trump resort brand, adding directly to Trump's wealth.

Normal presidents don't make money off the presidency. Trump does. His resorts should be called what they are -- Trump's businesses.

3. Calling his lies "false claims" or "comments that have proved to be inaccurate." Baloney. They're lies, plain and simple.

Early last year the Wall Street Journal's editor-in-chief insisted that the Journal wouldn't label Trump's false statements as "lies." Lying, said the editor, requires a deliberate intention to mislead, which couldn't be proven in Trump's case.

Last fall, NPR's then news director, Michael Oreskes defended NPR's refusal to use the term "liar" when describing Trump, explaining that the word constitutes "an angry tone" of "editorializing" that "confirms opinions."

In January, Maggie Haberman, a leading Times' political reporter, claimed that her job was "showing when something untrue is said. Our job is not to say 'lied.'"

