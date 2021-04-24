Derek Chauvin(ist): No Piece of Just-Us

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

The Derek Chauvin murder trial, as an event, has reached an ending. However, the process has hardly come to a conclusion for there is the sentencing phase that has yet to occur; let alone the appellate process that will most certainly become manifest. Like the perpetual searing lava and pyroclastic flow of a restless volcano, the seething pus from this malignant societal wound will continue to ooze though its appearance may morph from time to time. The Derek Chauvin murder of George Floyd is just another eruption just as were the thousands before it and the thousands to follow. The putrid, malodorous festering and discharge of this wound shall endure as it has for 400 years, and will stink until the United States "as we know it" is no more.

For the past 72 hours, since announcement of the verdict in the trial which convicted Chauvin on all counts, I have listened to the chatter. European-Americans congratulating themselves, in one way or another and Black People in the United States dancing in the streets talking about "justice". I am equally sickened by both for, obviously, different reasons. The sheer fact that the verdict was an anomaly and a surprise tells the terrible tale as the verdict has not resulted in a solitary change in U.S. police-y. The trial resulted in a sliver of accountability but absolutely no justice. Justice is, by its very nature, restorative and reparative and Mr. Floyd is still dead. Had the Chauvinist perpetrated his dastardly deed absent a multitude of witnesses with cameras he would probably be at the night club where he worked at this very moment. George Floyd also worked at that night club; a fact never uttered in the trial by either side. What happened to George Floyd happens every single day in the United States and the result is not always death, but physical and psychological maiming that lasts, and abbreviates, a lifetime. I know this for a fact.

There is neither national mandate, policy, law nor regulation on reporting criteria for police departments in terms of interactions that result in either arrest or use of force, deadly or otherwise. This is not an accident nor is it a governmental oversight; it is police-y. One of the first things done and propagated about Black People in the United States that wake up dead at the hands of police is that they were drug users or "on something". Yet, police unions across the country have vehemently, and successfully, fought drug testing of officers; especially those involved in use of force incidents. It would be interesting to see how many of these individuals are, and were, "on something". A seemingly logical and simple thing to mandate, but not a peep from the politicians in this regard. This is not an accident nor is it a governmental oversight; it is police-y.

There is much ado about body-cams, which have potentially considerable evidentiary and investigatory value. Nonetheless, there are countless incidents where at crucial times the body-cam is either turned off or mysteriously malfunctions. The remedy to this is within the intellectual range of any dullard in that the cameras should simply be rolling from the time the officer dons the uniform and hits the field. The only exception would be when the officer is code-seven, involved in an undercover/specialized operation or engaging in an administrative function, period. Further, the footage from the body-cams should be uploaded to a mandated, centralized federal government server and immediately, in real-time, made available to the public. It is not required that one be an intellectual-giant to comprehend the practicality of such in terms of a sincere effort to reinvent policing, but not a peep from the politicians in this regard. This is not an accident nor is it a governmental oversight; it is police-y just as is qualified immunity and the lack of requiring a liability insurance policy for police personnel.

I understand the feelings of acknowledgement that Black People in the United States feel at this time and I share some of them. Nevertheless, I find myself devoid of either joy or euphoria and most certainly do not have a feeling of justice. Being a Black Person in the United States is a silent scream of our very real experiences that is constantly questioned and diminished. We are constantly urged against approaching life as it has come to us and we have experienced it, but to approach it as someone else wishes it were. Ergo, rare acknowledgements of our unique experience are something only we understand. Through a systemic and centuries old process of institutionalized psycho-social attrition, many of us have developed a Pavlovian response which savors the occasional pork chop as opposed to the steady diet of chitterlings.

Though it is abominable to lie to others which despite its diabolicalness can be subjectively rationalized, 'tis quite another matter to lie to oneself. The latter is a sign of psychosis and inherently irrational. Everyone should stop lying and realize that the entire fabric of the United States is a cheap polyester suit with racism, especially Blackism, its rudimentary polymer.

A year and a half before the murder of George Floyd, O'Shae Terry was murdered in Arlington, Texas by Officer Bau Tran; there has been no trial to date.

Seven months before the murder of George Floyd, Atatiana Jefferson was murdered, while in her home playing video games with her nephew, by Fort Worth, Texas Officer Aaron Dean; there has been no trial to date.

