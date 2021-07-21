

Insurrection

Der Fuhrer Furor: I Buried Pall

by John Kendall Hawkins

Well, they're at it again.

Blaming Russkies for our own problems. It shows the extent to which we have kompromatized our own exceptionalism. We don't make and fix democracies anymore, anywhere, not even at home. America's Republican Democracy is a Classic Coke that won't be coming back -- no matter how much we protest. Like Leonard Cohen sings in "The Future," It's over, it ain't going / any further. The more the MSM pisses down golden showers onto the bed that the long-departed (good riddance!) ex-president Donald Trump slept in at the White House, the more we realize that we are the kompromat that we've been looking for. Our own doozy dossiers.

Luke Harding's article in the Guardian last week regarding secret new discovered troves of dirt on DJ was too embarrassing to call journalism. As some pundits and punsters have pointed out already, we don't need any more snaky insinuations from highly placed anonymous sources -- about anything. But Harding's "Kremlin papers appear to show Putin's plot to put Trump in White House" was just f*cking nonsense. The reader is told that Putin himself authorized the emplacement of the "mentally unstable" DJ into the White House in order to stir up "social turmoil" in America. We don't get a firsthand .pdf peak at the doco, we just get an "assessment" that it, if it exists, it came from the Kremlin, and, no doubt, an assessment from someone with the integrity of serial-liar John Brennan, who not only butchers truths, but keeps body parts in the freezer.

Luke Harding's the "reporter" who gave us the 2018 wicked leaks about dodgy doings in the Ecuadorian embassy between Julian Assange and Paul Manafort that never developed into reality. A building surrounded by police and media 24 hours per day outside, and, we later discovered, totally filled with surveillance apparatuses inside, could not discover one photo of Manafort with Assange, and no snippets of shared sound ever emerged. If you can't get such snippets of Murdoch-driven conversation in England, you can't get it anywhere. I'm told that only the Chinese people are more surveilled than the UK. F*ck it.

Maybe someone should look into whether Luke Harding has ties to Christopher Steele. The two could give up information processing and do a goofy magic ventriloquism show for kids together, alternating laps and lips between sets.

But the real moonboggler and hostage taker of the reader's attention is encased in Lloyd Green's Guardian review, "Donald Trump as wannabe Fuhrer -- in another riveting read." The book in question is I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, two reporters for the Washington Post ("Democracy Dies In Darkness Daily"), who are, here, following up on the NYT bestseller about Trump's first three years in office -- A Very Stable Genius. Thanks to the Russkies, Genius argued. It came out in late January 2020, you know, when Trump was being pointlessly impeached, Covid-19 was on a first-class flight to America, and everyone anticipated the relief value of the Super Bowl so much (catharsis after the Senate vote) that there was serious talk of making the Monday After the bowl a national holiday. Look at us now, all scraggly and blue.

Genius was a bestseller, Lloyd Green loved it, but some critics questioned the need to keep beating and beating and beating that dead horse (such a scene, let's recall, broke Nietzsche's heart in twain and drove him quite mad), which ranked high for prurience, knowing irony and schadenfreude, but low for new insights, or even verifiable facts. The Russkies didn't hack the DNC in 2016 for emails, as claimed. The Steele Dossier was solidly debunked -- by the US government itself. And Hillary won (but for the disgrace of the godawful electoral college silliness, fully gameable by secretaries of state). But I Alone Can Fix It is idiocy.

Green calls it sumptuous or something like that, a veritable feast or smorgasbord of the trite and trivial and old. Its main concern is Trump's last year in office culminating in the so-called insurrection of January 6, 2021, the day that the electoral college votes from all 50 states were being certified by the House. Since it was known that the head of the Proud Boys was an FBI informant and that QAnon was filled yodel yokels with heads filled with Billy Idol rebel yells, and, by another count, a goodly number of failed stand-up comedians. I mean, check out the photo below, and ask yourself if this the much-needed Insurrection you've been waiting for to save our planet, or a clear indication that we have reached End Times, and, also, is that cop keeping them out or showing them the way to Nancy's podium:

Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

In I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker want to make the case that Trump intended to execute a coup d'etat along the lines of the Nazi rise to power beginning with the Reichstag fire of 1933. As many readers will recall, when Hitler got all discombobulated and meinkampf hissy, after his precious art career was sabotaged by die Juden, of course, he castrated his paintbrush and pasted under his nose to give us that look that few have cared to emulate, except for that winklesome tart Charlie Chaplin. To prop up this silly, putzy notion of a Tr(i)ump(h)ian putsch, the authors wheel in General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, to discuss DJ's Der Wille Zur Macht, und sein Triumph of the Will, and to compare the January 6 march on das Capitol to due Nuremberg rallies.

Milley is quoted as an authority figure throughout the review. He avers, "This is a Reichstag moment," und es ist "The gospel of the Fuhrer," und, "brownshirts" uber alles. And that's basically it for Milley. Hardly enough to support the furious headline. The dynamic duo from WaPo then seamlessly slip in another unnamed "senior official" who refers to Trump as "a guy who takes fuel, throws it on the fire, and makes you scared shitless," then says, "'I will protect you.'" This is an old CIA strategy known as Be the Chaos. Be the Solution™ (i.e., bomb them into prehistory, then bring in Halliburton with a pocket Marshall plan to civilize the heathens who 'hate us for who we are' -- with TVs and stuff).

Well, you have to consider the source of primary opiners in a piece. Is Milley a nut job or legit? On the surface, where most of us skate blithely along like it was the Rockefeller Center ice rink at Christmas (all la di-dah, as Annie Hall would say, until Marshall McLuhan would come along to punch her in the face to wake her up to The Struggle of Man), Milley's alright. He's military, but he's alright. I did my due dil and checked out his wikipedia page and discovered that he went to precious Belmont high school and has degrees from Princeton and Columbia. Belmont -- I'm thinking. I was a forward on the hoop squad at Groton around that time, more aggressive than I am today, and, for all I know, I may have gone paint on the silly billy Milley, put the rock down in his face, leading to his later thesis, "A Critical Analysis of Revolutionary Guerrilla Organization in Theory and Practice." Yeah, that's right, mofo.

Where it gets interesting with Milley, the ROTC and airborne guy, is his steady rise to power -- infantry, special forces, then, one day, general, and then Trump picked him to be chairman of the JCoS over the recommendations of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, who favored Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein for the appointment. But Milley was alright. He favored a modernized Army, with a bottom-up approach, where younger soldiers with fresher ideas could be influential in how, say, the Army dealt with Climate Change (this is considered on graphs below). But though he was fingered by the MSM as one of the adults in the room, he did participate in two military operations, one of which was probably illegal, making him, frankly, a criminal. According to Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist James Risen of The Intercept, "Donald Trump Murdered Qassim Suleimani." Milley was in charge of the operation.

But maybe more troubling is Milley's apparent and not fully explained participation with Trump in the Washington, DC, face-down of largely black protesters against the murder of George Floyd. He was with Trump when the tear gas was deployed against the protesters and he was later criticised -- by other generals, and even by the MSM -- for being there with Trump, and for later refusing to testify before Congress about the military's role in the protest. So, Der Fuhrer Furor would need to be evaluated by readers for this reason alone. And in the book, the authors don't spend much time or depth pursuing the Nazi angle; the off-the-cuff remarks reported in the Green review are cherry-picked out of a wider context.

Jeesh. You'd think DJ was still in office with the fuss the MSM has displayed. Surely, the focus on Trump is an attempt by the MSM to leverage the hostility and aggression Trump and his act-alikes (and wanna bees) have engendered on January 6, and more recently with the maudlin attempts to fix future electoral processes in multiple states, for the sole purpose of pushing an agenda that will result in Congress passing more domestic national-security legislation. The MSM focus on Trump's inane claims to voter fraud also helps mask the fact that it was probably the mail-in vote, as a response to the pandemic, that prevented the moron from winning again. The extra scrutiny that came with those votes this time prevented Trump from obtaining the deciding votes he needed by a simple telephone call, as had been the standard practice in previous elections (see Palast). Remember, reader, he almost won anyway: several states were so close that they required re-counts. Thank you, Covid, but now expect a return to normal corruption. Not Voter Fraud, but disenfranchisement, because we just don't care to fix it.

The notion that Trump could be compared to someone as evil as Hitler, who had architecture designed for him, enjoyed epic Wagnerian music, Norse mythology, propagandistic oratory, and brownshirts, is bizarre, and makes one wonder if Americans can hold on to any aspect of history for very long before turning it into a Marvel comic book full of jaded, anachronistic heroes who fight -- what? Emptiness? Brownshirts, you say? QAnon and the Proud Boys are more like brown noses. They'd probably arf, if Trump rang the Pavlovian bell. Sometimes you gotta just let sleeping dogmas lie.

In the most recent issue of Harper's, a serendipitous piece on Hannah Arendt's influence on critics of Trump during his White House years, "Men in Dark Times" by Rebecca Panovka, completely and justifiably debunks comparisons we're hearing these days of Trump's Hitler-like rise. Panovka sums up the craze succinctly: