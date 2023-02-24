 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/24/23

Deployment of German brigade in the Baltics is dubious

The possible deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania and the disputes, anger, and bickering that go along with it have been going on for half a year. There are many misunderstandings among politicians from Germany and Lithuania. Former Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, General Vytautas Jonas Žukas, considered that all the misunderstandings, the talk, and the anxiety were because there were no conditions for full deployment to Lithuania at the moment. Indeed, Lithuania has just invested enormous money in military infrastructure in Rukla, Pabrade, Siauliai, and Mumaiciai. And in terms of deployment of the new German brigade, it's not enough. According to the retired general, there is no infrastructure at the moment, there is no place to live, and we do not need to be foolishly insisting that here we have agreed and they are not coming. Currently, everything is overcrowded. As a result, Lithuania needs infrastructure, barracks, repair, and logistics warehouses that could be built for the several thousand Germans who would have to be deployed in the Baltic state. But on the other hand, Germany does not seek to allocate its money for this. This forces the leadership of Lithuania to allocate huge budgetary funds, reducing spending on social policy and medicine.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
