Dennis Kucinich to Announce Run For Ohio Governor

From flickr.com: Dennis Kucinich {MID-228701}
Dennis Kucinich
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA
This facebook page reports that Dennis Kucinich will be running for governor of Ohio.


(Image by Dennis Kucinich)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Mrs. Elizabeth Kucinich and I invite you to attend one of the most exciting political developments in years: The Announcement of the Candidacy of Dennis Kucinich for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Ohio!
Join us, Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 11:30 am, at the Middleburg Heights Community Center, 16000 Bagley Rd., (Bagley Rd. exit, off I-71). Ample free parking is available.

The doors open at 10:00 am. A program will begin promptly at 11:30am and conclude at 12:30 pm.

Please join Dennis Kucinich, and community leaders for this exciting, new beginning for Cleveland, for Ohio and for the Democratic Party.

Gary Starr
Mayor, City of Middleburg Heights
The facebook page shows Dennis Kucinich and his wife Elizabeth as attending the event and their facebook accounts appear legitimate. I have an email and call into Kucinich for confirmation and further details.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. 

Meryl Ann Butler

WHAT GREAT NEWS! Thanks, Rob!

No accident this info was released on MLK day, imo. Dennis appreciates those kinds of connections...

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 4:29:17 PM

Sheila Samples

Yes -- GREAT NEWS! I love that little guy!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 4:37:31 PM

Nelson Wight

and I love his red-headed English spouse.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 5:26:04 PM

Don Smith

Little?

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 5:54:38 PM

Janet Supriano

In my closet I still have the lawn signs from Kucinich's presidential runs. I wore out the tee-shirt. :)

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 5:18:45 PM

and I'm gonna send him money, too, $27

as soon as I get OEN paid up!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 5:28:49 PM

What an excellent graphic design on this poster, too...there are many things which make it superior, but the dot under the exclamation point is FABULOUS!!!!!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 5:34:00 PM

Go, Kucinich, go! The country needs you and, moreover, it would be nice to see those swine that gerrymandered you out of office getting some payback.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 5:43:37 PM

