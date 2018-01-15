This facebook page reports that Dennis Kucinich will be running for governor of Ohio.
Mrs. Elizabeth Kucinich and I invite you to attend one of the most exciting political developments in years: The Announcement of the Candidacy of Dennis Kucinich for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Ohio!The facebook page shows Dennis Kucinich and his wife Elizabeth as attending the event and their facebook accounts appear legitimate. I have an email and call into Kucinich for confirmation and further details.
Join us, Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 11:30 am, at the Middleburg Heights Community Center, 16000 Bagley Rd., (Bagley Rd. exit, off I-71). Ample free parking is available.
The doors open at 10:00 am. A program will begin promptly at 11:30am and conclude at 12:30 pm.
Please join Dennis Kucinich, and community leaders for this exciting, new beginning for Cleveland, for Ohio and for the Democratic Party.
Gary Starr
Mayor, City of Middleburg Heights
