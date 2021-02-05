Denial is a Dangerous Attack on Truth

When someone is said to be in denial, it means they refuse to acknowledge a truth. In personal situations, it can be, for example, someone not acknowledging that they are overweight and that they need to diet and exercise. Not acknowledging what is real and true causes very real problems. In the above example, it can cause diabetes, heart disease and many other health problems for the person who is in denial.

On a societal level, the majority of nations are in denial about the dangers to all people that are inherent in the man-made Abrahamic "revealed" religions. All of the Abrahamic "revealed" religions - Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Mormonism - have religious violence-promoting scriptures in what they falsely claim is the Word of God - the Hebrew Bible, the Christian Bible, the Quran and the Book of Mormon.

A case in point is found in a recent bill presented in France to lawmakers that, if enacted into law, is designed to root out Islamic "extremists" who have brought so much pain and misery to people in France through their acts of brutal religious violence.

French President Macron made clear that he is in denial about the religious violence that is part and parcel of Islam and its Quran when he said the Islamic terrorists are promoting a "perverse version of Islam." One of the lawmakers in Macron's party, who is also the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, said, "In the face of such a dangerous and insidious enemy, which we know is far from the religion of the prophet (of Islam), it is normal that public officials take unprecedented measures." Both of these men, and leaders around the world, are in deep and dangerous denial--A denial that, if it continues to go unchecked, will prevent ever removing religious violence from our planet.

Any objective reading of the Quran, and of the Hadiths, makes it very evident the murdering Islamic terrorists belonging to al Qaeda, Islamic State, the Taliban, or any Islamic-terrorist organization, are not at all believing in and acting upon a "perverse version of Islam." They are believing in, and acting on, what the Quran actually teaches. When Muslims in Islamic State cut the heads off of people whom they consider to be infidels/nonbelievers in Islam, they are following the Quran's commands found at 47:1-4. Macron and politicians from around the world need to realize this fact and act accordingly.

Passing laws will not stop people from believing deadly falsehoods/the "revealed" religions. The only way to root out and permanently remove religious violence from our beautiful planet Earth is by helping people to change what they believe. The best way to do that is to educate as many people as possible about Deism and the fact that God gave them their innate reason and not their man-made "revealed" religion. This is a herculean task that the World Union of Deists started working on in 1993. Based on the WUD being successful in helping a small number of people from all of the various "revealed" religions, from all parts of the globe, realize that by following a man-made "revealed" religion they were turning their backs on their Creator and their Creator's priceless gift to them of innate reason, a worldwide Deism revolution in life and religion has started. Currently, due to severely limited resources and funding, the number of people we can reach with reason-based Deism is small. However, if our resources grow, so will the number of people we help to break free of the fear-based and religious violence producing "revealed" religions.

In The Age of Reason Thomas Paine wrote: