OpEdNews Op Eds

Democrats are Spoilers

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/1/18

A friend recently said that the Green Party are spoilers. Here's my reply:

There is always tension in society between tradition, reform, and revolution. Between hierarchy and equality. Between caution and risk.

Those who have achieved comforts-- homeownership, retirement fund, decent health care, racial privilege, restaurant meals, travel, debts paid-- often prefer reform which does not risk.

But when an increasing part of the public lacks secure housing, steady work, health care, retirement without debt, regular meals, anger grows. That's younger generations especially. They are facing debt penury, boiling summers, impossible food prices, wars of desperation.

Many Boomers presume that attending demonstrations, signing petitions, driving a Prius, and voting for Democrats relieves their burden to the future. They imagine this the best of all practical worlds.

But the electorate is fed up with Republicans and Democrats. Sixty percent want a viable third party. Especially the young, far more of whom voted for Bernie than for Hillary and Trump combined. Fully 42% of registered voters are registered independent. Fully 25% are not even registered to vote. Desperate for change, five million Americans who voted for Obama next voted for Trump.

Meanwhile, Greens offer dynamic and genuinely practical solutions to unprecedented problems. Just like the earliest third parties, Republicans in 1854 and Democrats in 1828, we do not seek approval to continue.

Greens are the last electoral hope for nonviolent revolution, on behalf of future generations-- on behalf of Boomer grandchildren and their grandchildren. Ask your youngest what their friends are saying. Especially their friends who are not white and college educated.

It is Time for Millennials to Take Control. And for the Middle Class to become the Mutual Class.

 

opednews.com

Paul Glover teaches Metropolitan Ecology at Temple University. He is founder of Ithaca HOURS local currency, Philadelphia Orchard Project, Ithaca Health Alliance, Green Jobs Philly, Citizen Planners of Los Angeles, and many other groups.
 

Related Topic(s):
Paul Glover

  New Content

The electorate is fed up with Democrats and Republicans. The only thing keeping them going is fear and hatred of one another.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 3:50:09 PM

Jim Thomas

Reply to Paul Glover:   New Content

No, what keeps them going is money from their owners, the 1%, whom they serve very well.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 4:41:19 PM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to Jim Thomas:

He said the electorate, not the bought politicians. The public IS fed up with politicians who don't represent them. The problem is, the part of the public who "has theirs" has turned their back on the lower income classes and less fortunate. It's become a class war - which is what the owners want.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:01:17 PM

