 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Democrats Who Smear WikiLeaks Are Assisting Trump's War On The Press

By       Message Caitlin Johnstone       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   5 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/5/18

Author 509347
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

From youtube.com: Julian Assange in Ecuadorian embassy in London. {MID-307402}
Julian Assange in Ecuadorian embassy in London.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wochit News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

You can't throw a rock in establishment media circles these days without hitting a hand-wringing empire loyalist who is in the middle of an existential crisis about the US president hurting Jim Acosta's feelings. They act like Trump saying mean words about mainstream media outlets worth billions of dollars is some kind of horrible, horrifying threat to the very fabric of society against which everyone should be marching in the streets and protesting. Meanwhile this same administration is taking actual steps toward imprisoning a journalist for practicing journalism, and these same empire loyalists are either ignoring it or cheering it on. And I'd just like to have a quick rant about how absolutely deranged that is.

The journalist in question is of course WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange. This administration has reportedly been scheming to find a way to charge Assange with crimes since shortly after Trump took office, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirming that Assange's arrest is a priority and President Trump confirming that he'd support Sessions in that endeavor.

Trump's now-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made vitriolic diatribes against WikiLeaks as CIA Director, making headlines by giving the outlet the nonsensical title of "non-state hostile intelligence service." Trump's now-National Security Adviser has advocated destroying WikiLeaks with cyber warfare.

- Advertisement -

Vice President Pence visited Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno and reportedly discussed Assange's stay at the Ecuadorian embassy, just weeks before news broke that the Moreno government is taking steps to evict Assange from that same embassy and hand him over to British law enforcement where he can be extradited to the United States.

And what are Trump's political opponents doing about this unparalleled threat to freedom of the press? What are they doing to prevent a prosecution which would set a precedent allowing for any journalist anywhere to be imprisoned for publishing government leaks? Why, they're attacking its target, of course. They are promoting Trump's agenda.

Somewhere in a darken corner an albino rapist longs to run free, to frolic, to be rescued from the cupboard under the stairs. https://t.co/BEekKO02kq

- Advertisement -

-- Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 4, 2018

________________________________

I'm not sure why this has to be said so often, but Julian Assange is not a journalist and WikiLeaks is not a media outlet.

-- April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) August 3, 2018

________________________________

Who wants to bet that when Ecuador decides to get rid of that Rapist/Mooch stinking up the embassy they just shove him out the door into the hands of some Bobbies without notice so there is no time for the wikileaks cultists to form a protest?

- Advertisement -

-- Nicholas Weaver (@ncweaver) July 30, 2018

________________________________

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

I've Been Banned From Facebook For Sharing An Article About False Flags

Bernie Keeps Promoting The New Cold War, And Yes, We Need To Talk About It

Revolution Is Racist. Populism Is Sexist. Economic Justice Is Homophobic.

In Refusing To Defend Assange, Mainstream Media Exposes Its True Nature

America Celebrates Lateral Move From Monarchy To Corporate Rule

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

cant tell

Become a Fan
Author 509520

(Member since Aug 7, 2017), 26 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

There's an information war on the people by the press - always has been. 100% lies about everything, not just about some things. The actors in rigged referendums are selected by the press but the voting morons universally believe whatever they read in the press no matter how easy to disprove. The more you smear it the more popular it becomes.

I knew the likeness of Cathy Bates would be used to reprise her Misery role somewhere, but I didn't think it would show up in the propaganda columns of internet fake news about internet fake news.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 6:03:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 213 articles, 3361 quicklinks, 14759 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Anything that Caitlin says should be read, absolutely.

Much of it we already knew, of course, but CJ solidifies it in remarkably well-written articles, such as this. A "mere wayward voice from Australia" is an example for us all.

One of my main questions at the present is why Vladimir won't provide Julian with asylum?

If anyone can answer this, I'd most appreciate it; even more so if they are in a position to make this request of VP.

As for the moment, be on the alert to anything we can possibly do for Julian--writing, marching, letters to those who might be able to help.

If Julian goes down, in jail or execution, we are beyond fkd than we already are.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 6:37:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 6 fans, 1448 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

As much as I'd like to see Assange unite with Snowden under Russia's roof (can you imagine?), I don't think there's an actual option for another country to offer JA asylum. I could be totally wrong, of course.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 7:20:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 213 articles, 3361 quicklinks, 14759 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

If I were Putin, I'd have long ago invited him in. And why not? It seems ignorance may be the answer! Let's start an Ignorance Party and make them see it our way!

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 8:24:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 6 fans, 1448 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

I guess my immediate question would be how would Russia (or any other) acquire JA, without a perceived act of war? Once he leaves the Ecuadorian Embassy, he will be scooped by the Brits. And, it's been made abundantly clear that the Brits and the U.S. have no intentions of discussing any of this with anyone, regardless of the implications of this posture.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 8:37:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 