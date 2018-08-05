Democrats Who Smear WikiLeaks Are Assisting Trump's War On The Press

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

You can't throw a rock in establishment media circles these days without hitting a hand-wringing empire loyalist who is in the middle of an existential crisis about the US president hurting Jim Acosta's feelings. They act like Trump saying mean words about mainstream media outlets worth billions of dollars is some kind of horrible, horrifying threat to the very fabric of society against which everyone should be marching in the streets and protesting. Meanwhile this same administration is taking actual steps toward imprisoning a journalist for practicing journalism, and these same empire loyalists are either ignoring it or cheering it on. And I'd just like to have a quick rant about how absolutely deranged that is.

The journalist in question is of course WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange. This administration has reportedly been scheming to find a way to charge Assange with crimes since shortly after Trump took office, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirming that Assange's arrest is a priority and President Trump confirming that he'd support Sessions in that endeavor.

Trump's now-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made vitriolic diatribes against WikiLeaks as CIA Director, making headlines by giving the outlet the nonsensical title of "non-state hostile intelligence service." Trump's now-National Security Adviser has advocated destroying WikiLeaks with cyber warfare.

Vice President Pence visited Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno and reportedly discussed Assange's stay at the Ecuadorian embassy, just weeks before news broke that the Moreno government is taking steps to evict Assange from that same embassy and hand him over to British law enforcement where he can be extradited to the United States.

And what are Trump's political opponents doing about this unparalleled threat to freedom of the press? What are they doing to prevent a prosecution which would set a precedent allowing for any journalist anywhere to be imprisoned for publishing government leaks? Why, they're attacking its target, of course. They are promoting Trump's agenda.

