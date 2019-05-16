 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/16/19

Democrats: Stay on the offensive and force Republicans to defend their putrid record

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 504047
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We are still in an economy ultimately created by Reagan's trickle-down economics. We must not be on the defensive for the ills it has inflicted on poor and middle-class America. The Republicans must defend its putrid outcome for many.

Democrats tend to be less than aggressive in pointing out the reality of the failed Republican economy in the terms necessary. Maybe it is from a fear that if they hit the supposed unfettered capitalist economy too hard, that the Republicans will stamp them with the socialist moniker.

I addressed this in the enclosed video clip from Politics Done Right recently.

Republicans must answer for their economy

- Advertisement -

Democrats need not fear. They will be pinned as socialists no matter what. They need to lean into policy and not moniker or label.

Eastern Michigan University Professor Emeritus Walter G. Moss gives points out the following in his piece "Capitalism? Socialism? How about Just a Fair and Moral Economy?"

In early 2019, Donald Trump warned against socialism: it "promises unity, but it delivers hatred and it delivers division. Socialism promises a better future, but it always returns to the darkest chapters of the past. That never fails. It always happens. Socialism is a sad and discredited ideology rooted in the total ignorance of history and human nature."

- Advertisement -

His campaign claimed that "Bernie Sanders has already won the debate in the Democrat primary, because every candidate is embracing his brand of socialism." But in February and March 2019, numerous candidates such as Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and John Hickenlooper scrambled to answer whether they favored capitalism or socialism. If I were any of them, I would simply say, "I'm for a fair and moral economy, call it what you will. Politics is too full of labeling." My rationale for such a statement is that both capitalism and socialism have too much historical baggage.

A fair and moral economy requires Medicare for All, pay-it-forward college, student debt forgiveness, family leave, and other social programs we can well afford. Healthy and stress-free people are sustainable. Our current economy isn't.

HELP: Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 