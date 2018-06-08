Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Democrats Have Now Flipped 42 State Legislative Seats From Red to Blue

By       Message John Nichols       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/8/18

Author 29155
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

From The Nation

- Advertisement -
Since Trump became president, Democrats have been on a legislative winning streak that sends a powerful signal about resistance politics.

From youtube.com: Can the Democrats Ride a Blue Wave to Midterm Election Wins? {MID-296636}
Can the Democrats Ride a Blue Wave to Midterm Election Wins?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wall Street Journal)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Lauren Arthur is a former middle-school teacher who campaigned as a progressive Democrat in a special election to fill a Missouri State Senate seat that a Republican won in 2016 with more than 60 percent of the vote. Her race, whichhighlighted support for expanded funding of education and access to health care, was run in a district that backed Republican presidential nominees Donald Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012.

It should have been an uphill bid.

- Advertisement -

It wasn't. On Tuesday, Arthur beat her well-funded and serious Republican foe by a landslide, winning 60 percent of the vote.

That was a big victory for Arthur, a labor-backed state representative who declared in her victory speech that "For too long the priorities and pet projects of billionaires and corporations have been put ahead of investing in Missourians. We sent a message loud and clear that we demand great public schools [and] a transparent and responsive state government."

But it was also a big victory for Democrats nationally, as this is the 42nd Republican legislative seat that has flipped to the Democrats since Donald Trump assumed the presidency.

- Advertisement -

The legislative-district wins for Democrats tend to fly under the radar. They are not as closely covered as the flipping of Alabama's US Senate seat by Democrat Doug Jones last year, or the flipping of a Republican-held US House seat by Pennsylvania Democrat Conor Lamb earlier this year. But there is a good case to be made that they provide the best measure of the resistance voting that is taking place across the country in the Trump era.

They signal that candidates who run bold campaigns can mobilize voters and win legislative seats that will be essential to winning back statehouses that Republicans won in the "wave" elections of 2010 and 2014.

Hailing "a 24-point swing from Donald Trump's 49-45 percent victory here in 2016," progressive analyst Carolyn Fiddler said, "Arthur is a staunch progressive who supports government ethics reforms, equal rights for Missouri's LGBTQ residents, and local autonomy for cities that want to raise their local minimum wage or enact gun-safety ordinances. Tuesday's special election took place in the shadow of the recent resignation of disgraced former Governor Eric Greitens, and it may foreshadow the impacts of the Republican's misdeeds on his party in upcoming elections. Arthur, for one, absolutely linked her GOP opponent to Greitens and the 'corrupt' state capitol in a campaign ad -- a tactic other Democratic campaign are likely to adopt for the fall."

That optimism extends beyond Missouri.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, taking encouragement from the pattern of wins in special and off-year elections for state House and Senate seats, has launched a new "Let's Flip Everything This November" campaign -- featuring a video by New Jersey US Senator Cory Booker. That's a tall order, but wins like that of Lauren Arthur in formerly Republican districts point to the possibilities that are inherent in the message Booker is delivering: "When we win back state legislatures, we can resist Trump's agenda and enact America's agenda."

Copyright 2018 thenation.com -- distributed by Agence Global

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

How Socialists Built America

Bernie Sanders: "I Am Prepared to Run for President of the United States"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 