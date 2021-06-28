Democrats: Defy Trust-fund-baby Tucker Carlson And the GOP

From Hartmann Report

Swanson Foods-fortune heir and trustfund-baby Tucker Carlson, who says he spent his college years "mostly drunk," is attacking Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley for saying that the military should understand the true history including the racial history of the country they're willing to die to defend.

Milley, who holds a Masters Degree in International Relations (one of his two MAs) from Columbia University and has served his country for almost 40 years, is, Carlson said on his Fox "News" program, "not just a pig, he's stupid."

Milley is saying white people should understand America's history of racism, and his boss, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is Black. You can draw a straight line from those realities to conservative media's newfound hatred for our military.

Rage, character assassination and racialized hatred have become the main brands of not only Fox "News" but also the GOP more generally. While white supremacy has been a primary part of the brand conservatives have held since the 1954 Brown v Board decision, now they're coming right out and saying it's at the top of their list.

And their outrage against Black history and government doing anything that may help working-class Americans (particularly if it may help Black Americans) is driving news cycles and causing hesitation in the Biden administration, which could produce a real crisis for America and is thus exactly what the GOP wants.

If Democrats don't succeed in making America work for all of our citizens regardless of race by rebuilding our country with multiracial union labor, and soon, Republicans will take back control of the House and/or Senate in 2022 (particularly with the hundreds of millions rightwing billionaires have committed, thanks to Citizens United); a Republican victory like that next year could well mean the end of democracy in our republic for at least a generation and perhaps more.

So how do you fight white supremacist "conservatives" who are willing to use white supremacy, lies and threats of violence to reach their goals?

The good news is that Democrats don't need to become liars and violence/hate-inciters like Republicans to win; all they need do is point out Republican's racism and greed while ignoring their "offers to negotiate" while getting things done for all the American people.

The more difficult news is that can best be done by killing the racist filibuster (it was put into place in the 1830s to block discussion of Abolition, and was used exclusively from 1865 to 1964 to block Civil Rights legislation). This is quite simply because the GOP has no interest in helping any Americans whose net worth is under a hundred million dollars, particularly if they're people of color seeking to join the middle class.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).