 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News   

"Democracy and rule of law do not exist in Ukraine, but corruption thrives" Leonid Savin said

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 501624
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

US-Russia talks in Geneva are to be held January 9-10. President Putin has presented issues to be discussed which are aimed to diffuse tensions over the Ukraine and Russian border situation. NATO has played a stronger role than the EU, and foreign ministers of the bloc will meet this week. Against this back-drop, the EU must face the fact that it is Washington and Moscow who are center stage in the political drama. Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Leonid Savin for his take on the situation and to gain insight into the unfolding story. Leonid Savin is a geopolitical analyst, editor-in-chief of Geopolitica.ru, founder and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Eurasian Affairs, head of the administration of the international "Eurasian movement", and an author of various books. 1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): News reports say Russia pulled 10,000 of its troops back from the border with Ukraine. While President Putin also has some demands of NATO. In your opinion, will NATO comply with Russia demands? Leonid Savin (LS): First of all, I must mention that any moves of Russian troops inside Russia is sovereign right of Russia. Routine military maneuvers and drills are essential part of national defense in any country. The West uses false flag propaganda that Russia will start a military campaign against Ukraine soon because of these moves. Should we tell about preparedness of war of the US against Mexico because of a situation on the border and concentration of troops of many agencies there? Or, let me ask what is the American military doing in Syria? Are they invited officially like Russians? Western propaganda on steroids doing its own business as usual. So, better to find other sources of information. In other hand, NATO powers are doing many provocations close to Russian borders. So, it is also the reason why Moscow would like to start diplomatic negotiations. Concerning NATO decision about Russian proposals: I think that they will not agree with Moscow, and will continue their own agenda. Problem is that promise to not enlarge to the East was given during Soviet times to Mikhail Gorbachev (in exchange for the reunion of Germany) and contemporary politicians inside NATO countries, and NATO decision makers especially, don't care about it. Anyway, the Russian proposal has rational elements on European security, and NATO must discuss it. 2. SS: President Biden and the EU keep exaggerating the threat of the Russians at the Ukraine border. In your opinion, is this a form distraction to keep the Western media focused on what Russia is doing instead of focusing on what NATO is doing to provoke Russia? LS: Exactly. Under the umbrella memetic phrase of "hybrid warfare" the West can describe any kind of Russian activity as hybrid warfare. If Moscow installs counter sanctions against countries who imposed anti-Russian sanctions, it can be named as "hybrid warfare" of Russia. If Russia supports allies (Belarus for example), it is "hybrid warfare" too. If Russia sells gas to Europe by market prices - it is named "hybrid warfare". The point is that many in the West don't know Russia, never were here, and have limited sources of information. Unfortunately, many scholars in the West follows this trend (when I met them in other countries they demonstrated deep ignorance on many issues related to Russia). The only hope is the alternative media, but hegemonic circles try to suppress it by different methods. 3. SS: Recent statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the west of supporting Ukraine with weapons worth of 2.5 billion dollars since 2014. In your opinion, how can NATO and the West justify their action? LS: Because the government of Ukraine is a puppet of the West, and it is very easy to say that this country is interested to join NATO. No matter that there are serious problems - corruption, rule of law does not exist, democracy not exist (it is not democracy when half of country can't speak the mother language). The West is doing a kind of carnival policy providing some grants for business and youth, but it is a facade only. There needs to be serious investigations. Who will care about it? OSCE is doing many reports about violations of peace agreement by the Ukrainian army in South East of Ukraine (Donbass region where we have two self-proclaimed republics). And what is results? Zero. In Ukraine from 2014 the glorification of Nazism is rising. What is the West (EU) doing to combat it? Nothing. Because of the double standard political practice NATO can use any rhetoric form or any claims. In December 2021 President Zelensky signed a decree that in 2022 many military drills with participation of Western forces will be conducted in Ukraine. It is also one more step to engage Ukraine into NATO. 4. SS: Biden had said previously, that he wanted to withdraw troops from Iraq. However, his policy has changed and the troops are staying in a non-combat capacity. In your opinion, does this mean that the US plans to stay in Iraq and in Syria indefinitely? LS: Yes, they will stay in Iraq and Syria because of military-political logic of the US. Presidential promises are serving for domestic politics, but usually disconnects with reality. Let's remember that Barack Obama promised to withdrawal the US troops from Afghanistan before his presidential inauguration! The same is now. But, Biden's team is more incompetent, and now the White House has anti-Chinese paranoia. 5. SS: The Syrian war is over, but the Syrian recovery hasn't begun, and the economy has collapsed. Yet, President Biden has no policy to help the Syrian people to recover. In your opinion, do think that President Putin and President Biden can work together to find common ground on a solution for Syria? LS: I'm skeptical about any deal with the West. Less than year ago the West organized a big international conference on assistance to Afghanistan. Then, the official government fell down there, and the Taliban came to the power. But, where are the funds collected to assist the people of Afghanistan? I think that a better solution will be reconciliation within the Arab community, where rich countries of the region will start to provide material help to Syria. Especially because some of them funded the so called armed opposition in Syria. So they have full responsibility for what happened there. The West also played a very destructive role, but the West is far and the Gulf states are near. Steven Sahiounie is a two-time award-winning journalist

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Whistleblower and the press break the code of silence in an Australian police state

Erdogan staged a coup to silence his opposition

Syrians reject the US 'regime change' and re-elect President Assad

Syrians abroad vote for a return to stability

Jordanian King blames Israel for provoking Palestinians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 