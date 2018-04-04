

The wave of Democrats winning special elections continues:

In Wisconsin:

The Journal Sentinel reports: Rebecca Dallet trounced Michael Screnock on Tuesday for a seat on the state Supreme Court, shrinking the court's conservative majority and giving Democrats a jolt of energy heading into the fall election. It marked the first time in 23 years that a liberal candidate who wasn't an incumbent won a seat on the high court.

In Rhode Island:

The Providence Journal reports: Democrat Sandra C. Cano emerged victorious from a special election in Pawtucket Tuesday night, defeating Republican Nathan T. Luciano to take the District 8 state Senate seat, according to unofficial results. The resignation of Sen. James Doyle, who cited alcohol problems for stepping down, paved the way for the contest in District 8.





In Massachusetts:

The Attleboro Patch reports: Attleboro's Second Bristol District seat is staying in Democratic hands. Jim Hawkins on Tuesday defeated Republican Julie Hall in a special election for state representative. Hawkins will serve out the remaining term of Democrat Paul Heroux, who was elected Attleboro's new mayor in November.