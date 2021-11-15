Delhi meet on Afghanistan highlights geopolitical weaknesses

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, hosted by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on November 10, brought together security chiefs of Russia, Iran, and the five Central Asian nations (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) to discuss the serious situation since the Taliban's takeover.

The conference was attended by Iran's supreme national security-council secretary, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, and Russia's security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Pakistan and China were invited to the meeting but they declined to attend.

In his opening remarks, Doval said the time had come for closer consultations and greater coordination among regional countries to find solutions to recent developments in Afghanistan.

"We all have been keenly watching the developments in [Afghanistan]. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan, but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said in televised remarks.

"This is a time for close consultations among us, greater cooperation, interaction and coordination among the regional countries," he said.

