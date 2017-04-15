Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Delegating Power to Generals? Trump's Historic Cowardlce and Abrogation of Presidential Responsibility

Trump has made it clear that he has handed decision-making over to his generals.

His supporters probably frame this as the hallmark of a strong leader and great manager.

But military actions are not business decisions. I would frame it differently. A president is the commander in chief and it his responsibility and his alone to make major military decisions, like launching 59 cruise missiles at Syria or dropping the biggest non-nuclear bomb in history, one that costs a third of a billion dollars (150 of them would eat up his entire $50 billion military budget.)

I would say that Trump's claim that he has handed decision making over to his generals is a total abrogation of the one of the most important responsibilities of the president, of the most powerful person in the world.

I would say that it is an act of extreme cowardice to not take responsibility for major military decisions.

I'd say that it is disgustingly crass, gutless political calculation to avoid owning the decisions that only a president should make.

I'd say that this approach, handing such immense power to the military is a pustulant, abominable symptom of Trump's incredibly moronic decision to choose hard power, ie., military force and money) over soft power-- attraction by diplomacy, good will, cultural and literal bridge building.

Using big bombs and restricting political strategy to hard power and big bombs and centrally controlled missiles is an extreme example of top down narrow vision thinking. Top down thinking sees the simple minded solution-- that big bombs and big offensives solve problems. The truth is that the thought or statement "Nuke the bastards" is one of the dumbest, most simple-minded, mental Viagra approaches that can be proposed When my friends suggest it, my response, is always along the lines of "Don't be an idiot."

From commons.wikimedia.org: Atomic-bomb- mushroom cloud {MID-71775}
Atomic-bomb- mushroom cloud
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Unfortunately, if Trump, in one of the most historic acts of leadership cowardice , is delegating the big decisions to his generals, he has removed himself from the possibility of close advisors to tell him that these approaches are idiotic. I fear that Trump, with his childish proclivity to use the big military tech "toys" that he has at his disposal, will, because he can, open up the nuclear football and push the button to launch the first nuclear attack since the 1940s. Or maybe, if you believe him that he's handed decision making over to his generals, one of them will make the decision without consulting with him. How insane is that?

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

  New Content

When I tell ordinary folks that Trump gives the military a go, they look at me as if I am nuts.


This is so scary, with out ships rushing to the North China Sea.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 2:26:16 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Trump is a complete puppet of the deep state players and a Grade A coward.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37:58 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

With major world leaders and the sanest of progressive writers, among others, pointing out that irreversible actions toward nuclear exchange are under way, I find it difficult to "think positive thoughts." With major war hawks in charge it looks like a smooth, open highway to WWIII. Democrats have done their best, with a small handful of exceptions, to assist in building this highway. Americans at large are sleepwalking over the nuclear cliff as early as today. Putin and others are calling for restraint for good reason. We should be listening to him rather than condemning him.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 3:35:07 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Some more "insanity" for sure - a war crazed congress (107th-115th/116th etc.?)


Congress gave this bomber the absolute power to start wars on his say so alone
(Image by pinterest.com) Permission Details DMCA

gave this "bomber" the "absolute power" to start wars "on his say so alone".

Thus, a "total abrogation" of their constitutional duty "to declare war", thus allowing a single individual, someone like #Bush, with proven #PoorJudgement (#911truth - "it wasn't the Iraqis" #AskTrump) and #Flasehood - to attack Iraq and boldly tell hundreds of lies about Iraq to the American people and Members of Congress #AnAmericanChilcotReport.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 4:05:52 PM

Author 0
Kyle Gordy

But on the other hand, do you feel any safer with Trump making military decisions than equally sociopathic generals?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 4:31:46 PM

Author 0
Rob Kall

there's something about accountability that holds people back from their worst impulses. I'm not sure that it applies to narcissist like Trump, but as it stands, each general can make decisions without the kind of informed counsel that Trump has access to. And of course, who knows if Trump uses any of the info or counsel he has access to. After all, he bragged that he knew more than the generals from TV.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 5:03:42 PM

Author 0
Simon Leigh

It's not quite cowardice when clearly Trump is insane and has almost no idea what he is doing, or what he has done. He cheats at golf, but I'd be surprised if he knows that he cheats at golf, and nobody will tell him, because his response to criticism is always the same: "You're fired!"

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 5:11:43 PM

Author 0
Jim A.

Actually, Eisenhower did the same. Indeed, in his administration, even individual crews had authorization to use nuclear weapons. Personally, I'm not very hot on that idea, but it's historical fact.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 5:24:46 PM

Author 0
