 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Deism/Freethinker Remembrance Day - July 26th

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 43751
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson

Cayetano Ripoll - Martyr for Deism and reason
Cayetano Ripoll - Martyr for Deism and reason
(Image by Alchetron Free Social Encyclopedia)   Details   DMCA

On this date, July 26th, in 1826 the active Deist and freethinker Cayetano Ripoll paid the ultimate price for Deism and freethought - his life.

Our fellow Deist and freethinker Cayetano Ripoll is believed to have been born in Solsona, Spain, in 1778. He was in the Spanish army during Spain's war against France in the Peninsular War (1807-1814). He was captured by the French and while their prisoner of war he learned about Deism and soon became a Deist.

After the war he returned to Spain. He secured a job in Valencia as a school teacher. As many Deists do, he spoke openly to people about Deism. He even taught his students about Deism. This angered the Roman Catholic Church. In Spain at this time the Deistic principles of freedom of and from religion and separation of religion from government fought for and won in the American Revolution, had not made their way into any other countries. The Roman Catholic Church and the Spanish government were in bed together. The Catholic clergy had the government officials arrest Cayetano Ripoll for heresy. He was imprisoned and interrogated for almost two years. On Wednesday, July 26, 1826, the Roman Catholic Spanish Inquisition had the government officials hang the active Deist Cayetano Ripoll. Cayetano's last words were, "I die reconciled to God and to man." The murder of Cayetano Ripoll is very historically significant because he was the last person executed by the Spanish Inquisition, which started in 1478 and ended in 1834.

The Christians of the Catholic Church wanted the government officials to burn him alive, as they did to so many other people who valued their God-given innate reason over man-made "revealed" religion and its ungodly/irrational fear-based nonsense. The government officials obviously refused. However, after the Christians had the government officials murder Cayetano, the Christians put his dead body in a barrel with flames painted onto it and buried him in unconsecrated ground. The painted flames were as close to burning him alive as the mentally deranged ungodly Christians could get in Cayetano's case.

Cayetano Ripoll has set a shining example for all Deists and freethinkers. He let us know there is a cost to making progress through reason and Deism. Thankfully today, in non-Islamic countries and in most other nations, we are free to openly promote and spread Deism. Deists need to take full advantage of this important opportunity to the very best of our ability. This opportunity was bought and paid for with the blood and life of Cayetano Ripoll, Giordano Bruno, many other heretics and the rebels of the American Revolution. (It's interesting to note that Cayetano Ripoll was born two years into the American Revolution and he was murdered by the Christians 22 days after Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both died on July 4, 1826.) By doing our very best to promote reason and Deism, we are showing our true appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice of our Deist brother Cayetano Ripoll.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 43751
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 10 fans, 132 articles, 346 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Cayetano Ripoll is an inspiring example for all Deists and for all freethinkers the whole world over. Thank you Cayetano Ripoll!

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Monday, Jul 26, 2021 at 11:13:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 